Atletico Madrid supporters are up in arms over Joao Felix's recent actions, stating that he should not be allowed to return from Barcelona

Atletico Madrid supporters are up in arms over Joao Felix‘s recent actions, with a spokesperson from a prominent supporters' group stating that the player should not be allowed to return to the club, reported by GOAL. The controversy stems from Felix's goal celebration after scoring the decisive goal for Barcelona against his parent club Atletico Madrid in their recent La Liga clash.

The tension escalated as Felix had previously criticized Diego Simeone's coaching style and expressed his desire to stay at Barcelona, adding fuel to the fire. Alberto Garcia, spokesperson for the International Union of Supporters Clubs of Atletico Madrid, issued a statement condemning Felix's behavior and categorically opposing his return.

Garcia expressed discontent, saying, “Now it turns out that he has been a Barcelona fan since he was a child and celebrates goals as if there was a title at stake.” He deemed Felix's actions ungrateful and disrespectful to the fan base that had supported him, creating a hostile atmosphere at the Metropolitano.

Felix, the former Golden Boy award winner, has had a mixed stint at Barcelona, contributing five goals and three assists in 15 appearances. While Barcelona reportedly eyes a permanent deal for Felix, Atletico Madrid is expected to hold firm on a substantial valuation.

What's next for Barcelona and Joao Felix?

As Barcelona prepares to face Girona, Joao Felix's place in the starting XI is expected, but the cloud of disapproval from Atletico Madrid fans looms large, making the player's future at the club uncertain amid heightened tensions.