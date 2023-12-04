Barcelona's Joao Felix found himself in a heated confrontation with his ex-Atletico Madrid teammate, Jose Maria Gimenez

Barcelona‘s Joao Felix found himself in a heated confrontation with his ex-Atletico Madrid teammate, Jose Maria Gimenez, during the recent La Liga clash between Barcelona and Atletico, reported by GOAL. The fiery exchange was eventually diffused by Atletico captain Koke.

In a dramatic turn of events, Joao Felix, currently on loan from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona, netted the solitary goal of the match, securing a crucial win for his new team against his former club.

Tensions flared on the field when Felix committed a foul on Gimenez outside the penalty box. This led to an angry confrontation between the two players, with Gimenez reportedly asking Felix, “Do you want to fight?” In response, Felix claimed, “You hit me, you hit me,” further escalating the situation. Atletico skipper Koke swiftly intervened, pulling his teammate away and cautioning him about the risk of a second yellow card and potential dismissal. Koke advised, “Here, calm down. Don't you see? He's looking for you to get a second yellow card.”

Earlier in the match, Gimenez had received a yellow card for a challenge on Barcelona's star forward, Robert Lewandowski.

Despite the on-field drama, Joao Felix continues to play a pivotal role for Barcelona, featuring in 17 matches since joining in the summer. The Portuguese star has contributed five goals and three assists, showcasing his impact on the team.

Looking ahead, Joao Felix is set to return to action on Sunday when Barcelona faces Girona in another crucial La Liga fixture under the management of Xavi. The incident with Gimenez adds an extra layer of anticipation to Felix's future encounters with his former teammates.