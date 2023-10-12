Joao Felix‘s determination to fulfill his “dream” of playing for Barcelona became evident in the summer transfer window when he willingly accepted a significant pay cut to join the Catalan giants, reported by GOAL. The Portugal international forward, who initially moved to Camp Nou on loan, left Atletico Madrid to embark on this new chapter.

Felix's commitment to Barcelona was highlighted by his substantial salary reduction. While he was earning €289,000-a-week at Chelsea during the second half of last season, his Barcelona wages now stand at just €7,700-a-week. This sacrifice reflects his eagerness to contribute to the team and make a mark in his new environment.

Barcelona's vice-president, Eduard Romeu, confirmed this gesture, stating, “It’s true, Joao Felix has reduced his salary to €400,000 to join. It is the case of a person who has made a very important effort to join.” Romeu acknowledged Felix's dedication and performance on the field, highlighting his positive impact since joining the club.

Although Barcelona secured Felix on a loan deal, there is no purchase option in the agreement. Therefore, any potential permanent transfer would require negotiations with Atletico Madrid. The Rojiblancos, who initially signed Felix for €126 million from Benfica in 2019, are reportedly seeking around €80 million for his permanent move, underscoring the value they place on the talented forward.

Felix's decision to take a pay cut demonstrates his passion for the game and his determination to excel in Barcelona's colors. As he continues to impress with his on-field performances, fans eagerly await his contributions to the team's success in the upcoming matches.