FC Barcelona's newly arrived forward, Joao Felix, made an impactful debut during Saturday's 5-0 victory over Real Betis. On loan from Atletico Madrid, the Portuguese star found the net and took a subtle swipe at his parent club in the process.

Joao Felix's arrival in Catalonia was nothing short of dramatic, with his transfer deadline day move just before midnight. He made a brief appearance against Osasuna less than 48 hours after joining the squad, followed by a stint on international duty. Finally, he received his starting debut at the Montjuic Stadium against Real Betis and opened the scoring, contributing to Barcelona's emphatic return to the top of the La Liga table.

In a post-match interview with Spanish broadcaster Movistar, the 23-year-old seemed to reference Atletico Madrid, where he had fallen out of favor with manager Diego Simeone and the fans. According to Fabrizio Romano, Joao Felix remarked, “It's easy to play on this team,” praising Barcelona's structured gameplay and ball circulation.

Joao Felix expressed his satisfaction with being back in the starting lineup, saying, “The change has been good for me; I am very happy here, and I hope to help the team as much as possible. I am working to be at the best level, and with these players, everything is easier.”

Regarding his goal, Joao Felix clarified that he wasn't attempting to control the ball in the box but capitalized on a defender's block, labeling it as a “missed shot.” He also played a pivotal role in Robert Lewandowski's goal, deftly dummying Oriol Romeu's pass into the box, allowing the Polish striker to double Barcelona's lead.

With his impressive performance contributing to what has been hailed as Barcelona's best display in recent memory, Joao Felix is now in a solid position to start in the upcoming Champions League campaign as Barcelona faces Royal Antwerp in a 4-3-3 formation on Tuesday. His arrival has injected new life and optimism into the Barcelona camp, raising hopes for a successful season.