Joao Felix, the highly-rated Portuguese forward, was suspiciously absent from Atletico Madrid‘s training session on transfer deadline day, reported by goal.com. This news further fuel the speculation about his potential move to Barcelona.

The transfer saga surrounding Felix has been the source of considerable intrigue throughout the summer, with Barcelona persistently linked to the talented forward. His absence from training on this crucial day is likely to intensify discussions regarding his future.

Officially, Atletico Madrid sources have stated that Felix's absence is due to “personal reasons.” However, given the timing and ongoing transfer rumors, it's only natural that fans and pundits alike will interpret this development as a potential sign of things to come.

While Barcelona faces Financial Fair Play constraints, club president Joan Laporta has remained resolute in his commitment to securing new signings before the transfer window's closure. Alongside Joao Felix, Manchester City's Joao Cancelo has also been mentioned as a potential recruit for the Blaugranas.

Reports suggest that one of Barcelona's commercial deals, which is experiencing a possible delay in payment, might be impeding the completion of these high-profile transfers. With the window rapidly closing, Barcelona faces a race against time to finalize any last-minute deals.

Joao Felix's career has been closely monitored since his breakthrough, and his potential arrival at Barcelona could significantly bolster their attacking options. Known for his dribbling skills, creativity, and goal-scoring prowess, Felix is considered one of the brightest talents in European football.

As the transfer window countdown continues, Barcelona supporters will eagerly await any developments regarding these potential signing. If the club can navigate the financial complexities and secure the services of Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo, it would undoubtedly be a statement for the future and a significant addition to their squad.