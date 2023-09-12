Barcelona's new superstar Joao Felix has discussed his ambition after landing at his new club. The Portuguese forward sealed his move from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Felix was discussing his ambitions with Barcelona for this season. He said, “I’m surprised as Barça fans welcomed me in a fantastic way, maybe because they know that Barça was my dream since I was a kid,”

“I’m ready to play on the left, and I feel it’s where Xavi wants to use me. Champions League? It’s a real target for us”.

The Champions League seems to be the main priority for Barcelona. The Catalans haven't enjoyed much success in the European competitions since landing the UCL crown in 2015. For the last couple of seasons, they have finished third in their Group stages. Last season, they were relegated to the Europa League, where they lost to Manchester United in the Round of 32.

With Felix in the squad, they would hope to have some sort of encouragement. The Catalans have lost Ousmane Dembele, which allowed them to bring the Portuguese attacker and Joao Cancelo.

Felix has had a frustrating last 12 months at Atletico Madrid. After not being deemed good enough for the first team, he went on loan to Chelsea. However, his tenure at Stamford Bridge wasn't encouraging either, as he only scored four goals in six months. With his move to Barcelona, he would get into attacking spaces more frequently as they are a possession-based team. He would also hope to improve his scoring form as he will be playing in the European Championships in 2024.