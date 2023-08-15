Memphis Depay left Atletico Madrid fans in awe with a sensational long-range goal that secured a 3-1 victory against Granada in La Liga at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, reported by goal.com. The former Manchester United and Barcelona forward, who started the match on the bench, made an immediate impact upon his second-half introduction.

With both teams level at 1-1, Depay entered the field in the 59th minute and within just eight minutes, he unleashed an extraordinary 30-yard strike that left spectators and opponents alike astounded. The Dutchman's thunderous shot found the back of the net, giving Atletico the lead and leaving Granada goalkeeper Andre Ferreira with no chance.

That is a ROCKET!! 🚀🚀🚀 What a goal from Memphis 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XAc2yq1Lha — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) August 14, 2023

Depay's goal showcased his exceptional technique, as he expertly wrapped his foot around the ball, guiding it with precision into the top corner. The breathtaking strike secured the victory for Atletico and earned Depay well-deserved plaudits for his skill and audacity.

After a less fruitful period at Manchester United, where he struggled to find his rhythm, Depay has experienced a resurgence since joining Atletico from Barcelona in January. His dynamic presence has injected a new dimension into Atletico's attacking play, and his goal against Granada marks his fifth in just ten appearances for the Rojiblancos.

As Atletico Madrid prepares to face Real Betis in their upcoming La Liga fixture on Sunday, Depay's form and confidence will undoubtedly be a boost for the team. His ability to produce moments of brilliance, like the stunning long-range strike against Granada, is poised to play a pivotal role in Atletico's pursuit of success in both domestic and international competitions.