Atletico Madrid have had an extremely busy transfer window so far. They are currently trying to cover the deficiencies within the squad, which got exposed badly last season. So far, the La Liga giants have bought Javi Galan, Calgar Soyuncu, and Cesar Azpilicueta this summer. As they have bolstered their defensive options, they have turned their attention towards a central midfielder.

According to the reports from L'EQUIPE, they have identified Marco Verratti as a possible solution to their no.6 role. Verrati’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, is keen on putting an end to his client’s 11-year tenure at Paris Saint Germain (PSG). The PSG hierarchy have said that the Italian midfielder is for sale in this window, and they are prepared to listen to the offers regarding him.

It is reported that Atletico Madrid are actively looking at Verratti's potential availability this summer and negotiating the fee structure. However, they haven’t made any formal bid for the 30-year-old. The club wants to make sure that they make a fresh start under the new manager, Luis Enrique. Verratti's representatives have not dismissed that their client will leave the French capital this summer but have remained quiet over the Italian's new club this summer window.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

PSG rate Verratti around €80m, but market experts believe that the Italian international is only worth half of that value. Atletico Madrid will only consider moving in for the Italian midfielder if PSG accepts a reasonable offer for him.

It is reported that Liverpool are also in the mix to sign Verratti this summer. The Reds are destined to see the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho this summer and are considering their replacements. Now, they have identified the Italian midfielder as a possible replacement.