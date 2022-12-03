By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The USMNT officially saw their World Cup journey end on Saturday after suffering a 3-1 defeat at the hands of a strong Netherlands side. Earlier in the week, TNT analyst and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who has been an avid supporter of the American team, made a bold prediction and said the US would “open a can of whoop-ass” on the Dutch. Well, that didn’t happen and Memphis Depay, who scored the first goal for Holland, fired back at Chuck on Twitter:

“Lotta bark, no bite.”

Savage from Memphis. Barkley was talking a big game but the States were truly disappointing. Aside from a few chances in the final third that Gregg Berhalter’s group failed to put away, it was a forgetful performance. The backline looked absolutely abysmal, with all three of the Netherlands’ goals coming from a lack of communication defensively, especially the third when Antonee Robinson was caught napping in the middle of the box while Denzel Dumfries was literally standing wide open just waiting for a cross.

Needless to say, Memphis Depay and the Dutch are getting the last laugh. In fairness, they’re just frankly a better team and deserve to go through. Nevertheless, there is reason for optimism moving forward for the USMNT. There is a plethora of promising young talent from Tyler Adams to Christian Pulisic to Timothy Weah. Qatar was a tremendous experience for them and will surely prepare this squad for the 2026 World Cup on US soil.

As for Holland, they now move on to face Lionel Messi and Argentina in the quarterfinals. That will be an absolute battle.