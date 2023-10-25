The Atomic Heart Limbo DLC is on the way, and developer Mundfish shared some new screenshots for the upcoming content. The next story DLC is expected to continue after the game's long ending. Additionally, the new DLC aims to add strange new gameplay mechanics and unique weapons. Overall, there's still a lot left in the air, but the developers also shared screenshots of the upcoming DLC.

Atomic Heart DLC 2 Brings P-3 Back to Limbo

The official Mundfish description says “Limbo Awaits! Be prepared to: Continue the story after the long ending, embrace atypical gameplay with new mechanics, and fight enemies with unique weapons.”

WARNING: Spoilers ahead!

Firstly, we should recap Atomic Heart's long ending.

The “long ending” they're referring to is the one where P-3 and CHAR-les confront Dmitry Sechenov for everything that's happened in the story. At this point, CHAR-les is revealed to be Chariton Zakharov, a misanthropic scientist who died in an “accident” long ago. Additionally, Sechenov has slowly but surely been sending robots to the U.S.A. with weapons in an effort for an entire takeover (The Atomic Heart Project).

Throughout the entire main story, your glove convinces you that Sechenov is evil. He even manages to convince that Sechenov is able to send P-3 to Limbo to explain how he killed Molotov and Filatova. Understandably, this caused most players to confront Sechenov about the whole affair.

After P-3 shoots Sechenov, the latter exposes Chariton for being in on the whole plan. Turns out Chariton was the one sending P-3 to Limbo for his own reasons. However, before P-3 (Plutonium) can do anything, CHAR-les shocks him, leaves his glove, and merges with the Jelly Man. He then proceeds to kill Sechenov and destroy the Alpha Connector, trapping everyone in Limbo.

The Limbo DLC plans to continue the longer ending where it left off. At this point, anything can happen. It seems we might get to see some characters return, such as the Twins, Teardrop, or Fluffy, Chariton's watchful cat. However, it seems unlikely we'll see characters like Granny Zina.

For weapons and enemies, we can only assume we'll get a couple of brand new weapons, and some from the original game. However, the DLC enemies have us completely mystified. The DLC enemies could be anything ranging from robots, mutants, or strange new enemies only in Limbo.

In terms of gameplay, it seems we'll be able to collect more apples again, like we did in our first trip to Limbo. Perhaps an achievement for collecting them might be in the DLC. Additionally, the new and strange landscapes in Limbo suggest we're going to be sliding around a few areas.

Overall, many things in Limbo usually represent what P-3 has seen in the real world. However, we also expect many other surprises for the upcoming DLC. Furthermore, while the Limbo DLC has no release date, we expect it to come out around November-December.

Overall, we look forward to playing the next DLC. In case you missed it, DLC #1, Annihilation Instinct, released in August. We reviewed the DLC, giving it an 8/10. However, we get the feeling DLC 2 should bring a much more interesting experience. After all, we all want to know what happened after that cliffhanger.

Atomic Heart released in February for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC.

