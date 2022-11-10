By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Published 18 hours ago



After a release date delay a few months back, we finally have a release date for Atomic Heart. We’ll be looking at Atomic Hearts in this article, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Atomic Heart Release Date: February 21, 2023

Atomic Heart comes out on February 21, 2023. It is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC.

Atomic Heart Gameplay

Atomic Heart is a sci-fi first-person shooter. Players use a variety of weapons to take care of the various enemies they will encounter. For example, the player can use melee weapons for up-close combat. Examples of these melee weapons include an Axe, a mace with two circular saw blades, and more. For ranged weaponry, players have access to various pistols and assault rifles. Other than that, there are also weapons befitting the game’s science-fiction setting. This includes what looks to be a railgun, an electricity gun, and more. The mace with saw blades themselves has a unique feature straight out of science fiction. It allows you to control the saw blades, letting them attack whoever you’re pointing your weapon at.

These special weapons are not just restricted to your weapons. You are equipped with an experimental power glove, which gives you a wide array of special powers. Using the glove, players can shoot arcs of electricity at their opponents, as well as the environment. They can also use the glove to lift objects and enemies before slamming them onto the ground. You can even freeze your opponents, allowing you to hit them easily.

Combining your power glove’s powers, along with the various weaponry you have access to, is the key to victory in Atomic Heart.

Atomic Heart Story

Atomic Heart happens in an alternate timeline. In it, the Soviet Union was able to develop advanced robotics and technology. This 1950s-era USSR aimed to create a utopia where humans and their loyal robots lived in harmony. However, that was not the case. Secret experiments gave birth to mutant creatures. At the same time, a lot of robots started rebelling against their masters, leading to death and destruction. It is up to you to figure out just what went wrong, and how to stop it all.

For more gaming news form us, click here.