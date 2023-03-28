Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze said he was in a weird spot since he considers Alabama head coach Nick Saban a friend and the two communicate, Sports Illustrated writer Ross Dellenger wrote in a Tuesday article.

“Yeah, I want to beat the crap out of him during the Iron Bowl, but we are friends,” Hugh Freeze said.

Freeze, who was named the 31st head coach of Auburn after he signed a six-year deal with an average of $6.5 million per year in November, while dropping a harmless warning to Nick Saban after he mentioned he was looking forward to playing in the Iron Bowl during his introductory conference.

“You don’t take this job if you’re not built to want that,” Hugh Freeze said of Saban and Alabama. “I welcome that. I want it. I want to be in that arena. I want to — I just really, really, really enjoy that type of game, and I have a great respect for Nick. He and Ms. Terry have been really good friends to us, too. But I hope they’re a little nervous today.”

Hugh Freeze spent the last four years as the head coach of Liberty University, gaining a record of 34-15 in 49 games coached. He won three bowl games with the Flames, including two straight victories in the Cure Bowl against Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Hugh Freeze, who was under fire for multiple recruiting and academic violations during his tenure at Ole Miss, commented on the lessons he had learned in a late-November conference.

“I let some people down, a lot of people down and I’m very sorry for that,” Freeze said of his scandal at Ole Miss, via Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports. “I’ve spent the past six years working to earn back the trust from people, and I thank Liberty for that chance.”