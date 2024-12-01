Auburn football were unable to make true on its winning promise in the Iron Bowl. In the 28-14 loss to Alabama, the Tigers couldn't take advantage of their scoring opportunities, and head coach Hugh Freeze noted that it was one of the main reasons that they were unable to keep the pace with the Crimson Tide.

Despite senior quarterback Payton Thorne completing 24-of-41 passes for 301 yards, Auburn settled for field goals in the first half, which made it difficult to erase the deficit as the game moved along.

“I think the difference in the game was their ability to stay on the field on third down and us not being able to score touchdowns in the red zone,” Freeze said, per ESPN.

The Tigers recorded one touchdown late in the fourth quarter, as Thorne found wide receiver Cam Coleman on a 29-yard pass, but the game was too out of reach. Auburn's defense did a great job holding the Crimson Tide to open up the first quarter, but Jalen Milroe delivered three rushing touchdowns for Alabama that couldn't be stopped. Auburn had a brief window to knock their rival out of College Football Playoff, but the win could now place them inside the 12-team bracket.

Auburn football loses heated battle against Alabama

Auburn gave a tremendous effort until the final whistle, but the loss brings them to 5-7, and out of any bowl consideration. The Tigers will go back on their recruiting hunt, and there is a light gleaming down the road. They have the fifth-ranked class for 2025.

Freeze is confident in the program's future, and they will likely learn from their struggles this season to put them in better position in the SEC. He is 11-14 in two seasons as head coach, which will only add more pressure for Auburn to win next year.