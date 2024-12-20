Auburn football just added one of the best wide receivers in the transfer portal. The Tigers already shocked the nation after signing former Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold a few days ago. The ex-5-star prospect gives the program hope that it can find some clear momentum in head coach Hugh Freeze's third year. Auburn continued its positive direction in the portal by adding Wake Forest WR Horatio Fields.

Hayes Fawcett of On3 confirmed the news of Fields' commitment to the Tigers. According to 247Sports, the junior was the seventh-ranked wideout in the portal. At 6'3 205 lbs, Horatio caught 39 passes for 463 yards and four touchdowns in 2024 and has two years of eligibility remaining.

The Tigers are building an elite receiving core around Jackson Arnold

While Jackson Arnold is an elite talent, he struggled in his first year as an SEC starter. At Oklahoma, the sophomore led the least explosive passing attack in the conference, averaging just 167.6 yards per game. Due to his lackluster play, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables benched Arnold several times. Hugh Freeze's future with Auburn ultimately depends on whether he can get the most out of his new starter.

Freeze's first two years with the Tigers have been disappointing. Auburn has posted consecutive losing seasons and did not make a bowl game this year. Due to these struggles, Freeze is projected to enter 2025 on the hot seat. This situation is unfortunate, as Auburn's head coach has been a successful SEC coach in the past. However, there's still time for this program to return to where it belongs in 2025.

The Tigers have approached the transfer portal the right way so far in 2024. They have a clearcut starting QB now and are surrounding him with weapons. Even though Auburn is losing All-SEC receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, the program will have quite the wideout core in 2025. The Tigers will return freshmen Cam Coleman and Malcolm Simmons, who finished second and third on the team in receiving yards. The two, alongside Horatio Fields, will form one of the best wideout trios in the country.

Overall, Auburn is heading into a critical 2025 that will likely decide the fate of its coach. The Tigers do not necessarily have to make the College Football Playoff. However, if significant improvement is not made under Hugh Freeze in 2025, Auburn might again be looking for a new coach.