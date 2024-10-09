Auburn football received an unfortunate injury update on Wednesday. Freshman Jamonta Waller will reportedly miss the remainder of the season after suffering a foot injury during practice on Tuesday, per Justin Hokanson of Auburn Live and On3. Waller, a former five-star recruit, still features a high-ceiling but this injury is obviously far from ideal.

Waller recorded one solo tackle in two games during the 2024 campaign. He offers versatility and athleticism on the field. Waller is a player who could make a big impact at some point down the road.

For now, he will focus on getting healthy. Returning from this injury and making an impact next year will be Waller's goal.

Meanwhile, Auburn is just 2-4 in 2024. The Tigers have endured a forgettable season overall, and this injury only makes matters worse. Injuries and underperformance have told the story of Auburn's season up to this point.

Auburn was most recently defeated by Georgia, losing by a final score of 31-13. The Tigers did not have an answer in the game and it resulted in another frustrating outing.

With that being said, Auburn kicked off the 2024 college football season strong, winning two of their first three games. It is worth noting that two of those three games were against ranked teams. The Tigers' schedule will not get any easier next week as they will play No. 21 Missouri.

This is a rebuilding year in a sense for the Auburn football program. They knew it was going to be difficult to seriously compete, and sure enough the Tigers are playing an underwhelming brand of football. Auburn is capable of turning things around as they prepare to compete in the future.

The 2024 season may continue to be a lackluster campaign for this team, though. With that being said, upsets happen all of the time in college football so perhaps Auburn can make some noise.