Auburn football quarterback TJ Finley has entered the transfer portal on Tuesday as rumors continue to swirl about the Tigers’ recruitment of ex-Nebraska QB Casey Thompson. Finley, who is in the transfer portal for the second time in his career, posted this message onto his Twitter account.

“The memories created here will never be forgotten! Thank you for an amazing two years! With me graduating this summer, I will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.”

Finley, who transferred from LSU to Auburn football in 2020, took over as the Tigers quarterback after Bo Nix was benched by then-head coach Bryan Harsin.

Nix would eventually transfer to Oregon, leaving the starting role there for the taking. Finley took advantage, winning the starting job and entering the 2022 campaign as the Tigers’ starter under center.

However, a shoulder injury limited him to just four games- and he ceded the starting duties to Robby Ashford.

With a crowded Auburn football quarterback room this spring- there were five QBs, including Finley- the former LSU signal-caller opted to enter the portal as a graduate transfer.

Finley has three years of eligibility remaining. He figures to garner some attention from teams in need of a passer.

Meanwhile, former Nebraska star Casey Thompson, who entered the portal amid a QB battle of his own, was reportedly on a visit to the Tigers’ campus recently, according to 247 Sports.

Auburn football has also been linked to former Michigan State QB Payton Thorne.

The Tigers have had two straight losing seasons and haven’t won a bowl game since 2018. If first-year head coach Hugh Freeze can snag a talented QB in the transfer portal, he could change that quickly.