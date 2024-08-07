After losing the Music City Bow against Maryland in 2023, Auburn football hopes to make a big statement in the SEC. They already got Hugh Freeze's system tested out and are likely going to make a big leap in terms of improvement. A lot of the college football fans and Tigers faithful believe this would be the case. However, the All-SEC preseason committee might not think so. This is largely because the biggest weapon of Freeze's squad, Rivaldo Fairweather, got snubbed.

There are just usually two responses for when an elite tight end fails to make the All-SEC preseason team. One is to take it with a heavy heart and then move on while the other is to have a chip on their shoulder and ball out. Hugh Freeze's elite weapon in blocking and reception, Rivaldo Fairweather, clearly made up his mind about interpreting the snub. He does not fall into the dichotomy of the aforementioned options. The Tigers tight end unveiled his thoughts upon learning of the news, via AL.com.

“I don’t really pay attention to preseason stuff. A couple of people were telling me about it and showing me, but preseason is just what they think is going to happen. I’ve been grinding this offseason, focusing on making sure I’m in shape and having better stamina and stuff like that so I can go out there and play every play and not want to come off the field because my team needs me out there,” Fairweather said.

Rivaldo Fairweather has big reasons to ball out for the Auburn football program

He had just come off an insane season for the Auburn football squad which helped them do a bit of damage in the SEC. Fairweather managed to notch 38 receptions. All of those catches helped him give Freeze's squad 394 receiving yards by the end of the season.

With all of the vitriol that has come the Auburn football squad's way, he finally thinks that this is the year they make a big move for the College Football Playoff or even win the SEC.

“It’s going to be an easier job for me when I’m on the inside making plays against the linebackers… Linebackers can’t cover me. I know what’s going to happen. I know that I’m No. 1 in this league and No. 1 in this nation. So, I don’t really worry about it. I just put the work in and I’m about to go out there and show it this season,” the Tigers tight end concluded.

Will he dispel these early SEC rankings and come out as the top tight end of the nation?