Auburn football’s TJ Finley in police custody after making history with Amazon NIL deal

Auburn football quarterback TJ Finley made history in July when he became the first college football player to sign an NIL deal with Amazon. On Thursday, Finley was shockingly taken into police custody, as reported by WRB: News 3.

DEVELOPING: Auburn University football player T.J. Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of Attempt to Elude with the Auburn Police Department.https://t.co/fvhValjoqj — WRBL News 3 (@wrblnews3) August 4, 2022

Auburn football player TJ.Finley was arrested on a charge of Attempt to Elude with the Auburn Police Department. He is currently in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility. Finley turned himself into police after a warrant was put out for his arrest.

The Auburn football quarterback’s charge stems from a traffic violation, in which the quarterback failed to wear a helmet while riding a moped, per CBS Sports.

Auburn University Athletics are aware of the arrest. Finley, a junior, signed an NIL deal worth an estimated $125 thousand with Amazon, which was set to allow the Tigers football quarterback to sell clothing from his custom branding line.

The NIL deal was made through the platform “Dreamfield”, an organization founded by former UCF and Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton and ex-Miami Hurricanes signal-caller D’eriq King. However, TJ Finley’s Amazon deal might already be on shaky footing, a pointed out by Darren Heitner.

T.J. Finley was just announced as the 1st college football player to sign an #NIL deal with Amazon. The company may already be reviewing the morals clause in their contract. https://t.co/21XqLaolRl — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) August 4, 2022

Nothing has been officially reported on that front yet, though it wouldn’t be surprising if Amazon is already having second thoughts about their NIL deal with Finley.

TJ Finley was thought to be the projected starter for Auburn football in 2022 after Bo Nix’ transfer to Oregon. He started the final three games of the season in 2021.

Auburn football reported for preseason camp on Thursday.