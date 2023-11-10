Auburn and Arkansas look to keep their momentum going when they square off in Week 11 at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium in Fayetteville. We continue our college football odds series with an Auburn-Arkansas prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Auburn and Arkansas look to keep their momentum going when they square off in Week 11 at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium in Fayetteville. We continue our college football odds series with an Auburn-Arkansas prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Tigers have won two in a row with back-to-back victories against Vanderbilt and Mississippi State, and they're now just a win away from becoming bowl-eligible in Hugh Freeze's first season. Auburn enters the game having won six of seven in the series between the two teams.

Meanwhile, the Razorbacks finally found some offense in a 39-36 overtime win at Florida. Sam Pittman's team will need to win out to make a bowl game this season.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Auburn-Arkansas Odds

Auburn: +2.5 (-110)

Arkansas: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How to Watch Auburn vs. Arkansas Week 11

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread

It's all about the defense.

Arkansas's offensive output against the Gators was a nice development, but the Razorbacks are still middle of the pack in ranking 66th nationally with just 27.9 points per game this season. They're also 99th in yards per completion (11.1), 120th in yards per rush (3.2), 116th in yards per play (4.9), and 108th in yards per game (325.3).

Defensively, the Tigers have held five of their six opponents to 28 points or fewer, and that includes games against high-powered offenses like Ole Miss and Georgia.

Auburn has also found ways to get to the quarterback with 2.2 sacks per contest (60th), but they should have even more sack potential in this matchup. That's because Arkansas is allowing 4.0 sacks per game, which ranks 125th nationally.

K.J. Jefferson has been sacked four or more times in seven straight games, so it's a great setup for the Tigers to get in the backfield.

While the defense is the biggest key to success, the offense has also made moves in recent games. The 31 points against Vanderbilt and 27 points against Mississippi State is the highest back-to-back scoring output for Auburn this season.

In those games, Peyton Thorne compiled five touchdowns with only one interception, and running back Jarquez Hunter racked up a whopping 327 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

A consistent defense and improved offense is a good combination for the Tigers.

Why Arkansas Will Cover The Spread

Never underestimate what snapping a long losing streak can do for a team's confidence.

Arkansas had lost six straight entering the Florida game, with five of those losses by seven points or fewer. The Razorbacks simply aren't as bad as their 3-6 record might suggest, and that's something Freeze has repeated to the Auburn roster.

Now, the Razorbacks return to their stadium with the motivation to send that message to their fanbase, who saw their frustration peak with the head-scratching Mississippi State loss.

The reason for the scoring outburst against Florida had a lot to do with the running game.

Rocket Sanders was a Heisman dark horse in the preseason, but he's played in just four games due to injury. He finally had a Rocket Sanders-like game in Gainesville, as he notched 18 carries and 103 yards. His previous season-high was 42 yards in the opener against Western Carolina. K.J. Jefferson had his best game on the ground this season with 17 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown.

If those two have a repeat performance, Arkansas will win this game. It's that simple.

The Razorbacks can win it on defense with their front seven. Arkansas is 24th in sacks per game (2.8), while Auburn allows 2.3 sacks per contest (92nd). The Tigers have been better in that area in recent games – only two sacks allowed in the previous two games – but they're facing a better defense in this one.

Defensive coordinator Travis Williams uses an aggressive approach that's built around pressuring the quarterback, and that could fuel a couple of key turnovers for the Razorbacks.

Final Auburn-Arkansas Prediction & Pick

Pittman's job security has been in question given Arkansas's struggles this season.

Was the Florida victory the beginning of the Razorbacks rallying during the stretch run of the season to help him keep his job? The opportunity is there since Arkansas plays its final three games at home.

While Auburn won at Vanderbilt, it scored just 42 total points in its three other road games this season at LSU (18), Texas A&M (10), and Cal (14).

Of course, Mississippi State scored seven and beat the Razorbacks, but this is a different offense with Sanders in the mix.

Arkansas is the pick.

Final Auburn-Arkansas Prediction & Pick: Arkansas -2.5 (-110)