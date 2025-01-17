ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a top-25 matchup in the SEC as Auburn faces Georgia. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Auburn-Georgia prediction and pick.

Auburn comes into the game at 16-1 while also 4-0 in SEC play. They opened the year 7-0, with wins over Houston, Iowa State, and North Carolina. Still, they would find their first loss of the season to Duke, falling 84-78. Since then, they have won seven straight games. They have had some tight games including a five-point win over Texas and a three-point win over South Carolina, but the last time out was domination. Auburn dominated Mississippi State from start to finish, taking an early lead and never letting it go, winning 88-66.

Meanwhile, Georgia is also 14-3 on the year, but 2-2 in SEC play. They started 5-0 before a loss to Marquette. They would then win seven more games before their loss to Ole Miss. After beating Kentucky and Oklahoma, they would face Tennessee in their last game. Georgia had a 26-25 lead at the half, but Tennessee dominated the second half of the game. Tennessee would go on to win the game 74-56.

Here are the Auburn-Georgia College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Auburn-Georgia Odds

Auburn: -7.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -330

Georgia: +7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +260

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Auburn vs. Georgia

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Auburn is ranked first in KenPom's rankings this year. They are first in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 15th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Auburn has been great this year on offense. They are sixth in the nation in points per game while sitting fifth in effective field goal percentage. Further, they shoot well from three, sitting 30th in the nation in three-point percentage this year.

Johni Broome missed the last game for Auburn and could miss this one as well. He has led the team in scoring, rebounds, and assists this year. Broome has 17.9 points per game with 10.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Further, he has 2.7 blocks per game. If he is out, Chaney Johnson will need to step up in the front court. Johnson has 10.5 points per game while adding 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game.

In the backcourt, Chad Baker-Mazara leads the way. He is scoring 13.1 points per game while having 3.6 rebounds 2.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Tahaad Pettiford. Perritford is scoring 11.3 points per game while adding 1.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Finally, Denver Jones is scoring 10.6 points per game while adding 1.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia is ranked 37th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 77th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 17th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Georgia has been strong on defense this year. They are 27th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 14th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they have been strong against the three-ball, sitting eighth in the nation in opponent three-point percentage this year.

Asa Newell leads the team in points and rebounds this year. He comes into the game with 15.3 points per game, while also having 6.6 rebounds per game. Further, Newell adds 1.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the front court by RJ Godfrey. Godfrey is scoring 6.6 points per game but adds 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Dakota Leffew leads the backcourt. He is scoring 12.1 points per game while adding 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Silas Demary Jr. leads the team in assists and steals this year. He has 2.9 assists per game with 1.7 steals. He also scored 11.9 points per game and has 4.4 rebounds.

Final Auburn-Georgia Prediction & Pick

This should be a tight game between two teams playing different styles. First, Georgia plays with a much slower tempo. They are 244th in the nation in field goal attempts per game, while Auburn is 50th. This will make other key factors more important. In the rebounding battle, Georgia is slightly better on the offense end, while Auburn is slightly better on the defensive end. Auburn is 27th in the nation in three-pointers per game, but Georgia is 60th in three-pointers allowed. Georgia does do a better job of getting to the line though. They score 17.5 points per game from the line, 28th in the nation. Auburn gives up 14.9 points per game from the line this year, which is 252nd in the nation. Expect a tight game, so take the extra points.

Final Auburn-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Georgia + 7.5 (-108)