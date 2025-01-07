ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Auburn-Texas prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Auburn-Texas.

There is a lot of interesting conference action in college basketball on Tuesday. This is one of the better and more intriguing games on the slate.

Auburn might be the best team in the country. Tennessee is the last unbeaten team in the land, and the Volunteers fully deserve to be No. 1 in the rankings, but Auburn might have the best team, the one which cuts down the nets in April at the 2025 Final Four in San Antonio. Johni Broome is the frontrunner for 2025 Player of the Year in college basketball. He has been dynamic and imposing for the Tigers at both ends of the floor. Broome is surrounded by hungry, aggressive, athletic, focused teammates who make Auburn very hard to deal with on both offense and defense. It's not just that Auburn has a lot of wins (it has lost only once) and has beaten really good teams such as Iowa State; the real reason this team might be the best in the country is that AU regularly wins by large margins. Auburn has been a wrecking ball this season, winning a large share of its games by 15 or more points. More precisely and urgently, Auburn has won a number of blowouts against power conference opponents, not just buy games versus cupcakes. Auburn has made Purdue, Ohio State, Memphis, and other decent teams look like nobodies. Not many other teams can say that. The Tigers are very much in the hunt for an SEC championship and a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed. They are a handful right now.

Texas played Texas A&M on even terms for one half this past weekend. Then came the second half. The Horns got blown off the court in the 20 minutes after halftime, losing to A&M by 20. Texas made the Elite Eight two years ago and is now trying to remain relevant in a loaded and deep SEC. A win over Auburn would do a lot to restore a sense of confidence in the Texas basketball program. The Longhorns aren't a bad team, but their fall-off from the 2023 Elite Eight standard has been substantial. The Horns need to be able to reverse their current trajectory.

Here are the Auburn-Texas College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Auburn-Texas Odds

Auburn: -10.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -530

Texas: +10.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +390

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Auburn vs Texas

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Auburn doesn't just win; it wins big. Auburn has a large number of double-digit wins on its resume, so with the spread being 10.5 points here, a double-digit win is almost certain to cover the spread for Auburn; only a win by precisely 10 points would fail to cover under that scenario. Auburn is a bonecrusher right now, and Texas could not hold up for 40 minutes against Texas A&M. This feels like a 15-point Auburn win.

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Auburn did not cover the spread against Missouri this past weekend. If you read our betting preview, you would have seen that Auburn was an 18.5-point favorite. AU won by 16 points. Auburn is probably going to get into a pattern in SEC play where the double-digit wins stop flowing and the grind of the conference creates a lot more close games. Texas is at home and should have a revved-up crowd in its corner. This game feels like a close one.

Final Auburn-Texas Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Texas, but Auburn is so good that we don't feel confident backing the Longhorns. Pass.

Final Auburn-Texas Prediction & Pick: Texas +10.5