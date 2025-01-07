ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been consistently good under coach Fran McCaffery. They have frequently made the NCAA Tournament, which is better than most college basketball programs, including power conference schools. From one year to the next, Iowa has been better than most teams at getting a spot in March Madness. This is a solid program with problems many other schools would love to have. Nevertheless, Iowa does have problems. On a broader level, Iowa fans have agonized over the fact that the Hawkeyes have not been to the Sweet 16 this century. The year 1999 was the last time the Hawkeyes reached the second weekend of the Big Dance. On a more specific level, Iowa basketball's problem under McCaffery has been very clear: a lack of defense. Far too often, Iowa seasons have been derailed because Fran's teams just don't get enough stops and can't put the clamps on their opponents.

Iowa's most recent game underscored this point and drove it home (if it needed any driving home in the first place).

The Hawkeyes gave up 116 points to Wisconsin and lost by 31 to the Badgers. Wisconsin pumped in 21 3-pointers, an absolutely insane statistic and one of the most remarkable things we will see in college basketball in 2025. Wisconsin's offense shredded Iowa's defense early and often and always, going start to finish in a game which was never particularly close. Iowa has to find a way to defend better, or else its position in the Big Ten Conference will continue to worsen. If Iowa is not at a true crisis point on defense, it certainly is close, and if the Hawkeyes can't bounce back in this game against Nebraska, the alarmism surrounding the program will rise in Iowa City.

Nebraska is in a very, very good place under coach Fred Hoiberg. The Huskers made the NCAA Tournament last season and are well on their way to returning to March Madness this season. Nebraska just did defeat UCLA by eight points. The Huskers prevented UCLA from getting to the rim with regularity. Nebraska dared the Bruins to hit 3-point shots. The Huskers gave the Bruins as many 3-pointers as they wanted, choosing to pack the paint and not give up close-in shots. The strategy worked, with UCLA going 4 of 28 — 14 percent — from long distance. UCLA scored just 58 points for the game. Nebraska was the tougher team. It collected 25 points on free throws and outscored the Bruins by 15 from the foul line. Given that the final margin was eight, that rates as a very significant statistic.

Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Huskers are playing really good ball. They were clearly better than UCLA. They play solid defense. They protect the paint. They get to the foul line. They have a workmanlike identity. They don't try to get too fancy. They are disciplined. Iowa, on the other hand, has a problem playing defense. Nebraska is sturdier and more reliable. It's that simple.

Why Iowa Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa will be very motivated to win this game after its disastrous defensive collapse against Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes will be better at the defensive end of the floor in this game.

Final Nebraska-Iowa Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Nebraska, but this is a coin flip. Pass.

Final Nebraska-Iowa Prediction & Pick: Nebraska moneyline