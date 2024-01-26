Austin Butler lost his Elvis accent before doing Masters of the Air.

If you've ever heard Austin Butler post-Elvis, you'll notice he hasn't lost the King of Rock and Roll's accent. However, he finally took steps to remove it.

A dialect coach needed

Talking to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, Butler discussed his accent. There was a quick turnaround between his Elvis role and Masters of the Air, a new Apple TV+ series premiering on January 26.

“I had a dialect coach just to help me not sound like Elvis in that film, that was the whole thing,” Butler revealed.

This is great news for Butler going forward. For as good as it may have sounded in Baz Luhrrmann's biopic, you can't sound like Elvis in every role. It became exhausting and it's a relief to hear it is possibly gone.

Elvis was Luhrmann's 2022 biopic of the King of Rock and Roll. For a biopic, the film was a big hit. It grossed nearly $300 million worldwide at the box office. The film was also nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Butler.

Austin Butler got his start acting in TV series including Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, Drake & Josh, Hannah Montana, and Zoey 101. Some of his other TV credits include The Carrie Diaries, Arrow, and The Shannara Chronicles. His latest series, Masters of the Air, is a historical war epic series starring Callum Turner and Barry Keoghan.

On the big screen, Butler has starred in the likes of Dude and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. His next film, The Bikeriders, was recently acquired by Focus Features. He will also star in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two as Feyd-Rautha.