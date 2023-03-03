The 2023 Oscars is about to premiere soon, and along with it, are the much-awaited announcements of the winners. Setting all the snubs aside, there are a lot of powerhouse projects that left an impact in the last year or so, like Everything Everywhere All At Once, Elvis, and The Banshees of Inisherin, among others, there’s certainly a lot of hype and excitement leading to the 95th Academy Awards show on March 12, 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. We take a look at the 2023 Oscars odds and how the different nominees are doing so far.

2023 Oscars odds

Best Picture Odds

• Everything Everywhere All At Once: -300

• The Banshees of Inisherin +500:

• All Quiet on the Western Front: +900

• Top Gun Maverick: +1000

• The Fabelmans: +1200

• Elvis: +2500

• Tar: +3300

• Avatar: The Way of Water: +5000

• Triangle of Sadness: +8000

• Women Talking: +10000

Oscars Prediction: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Oscars Preview: With the Academy expanding the number of Best Picture nominees to 10 last year, there has been more variety in the present pool of films nominated in this category. And while The Banshees of Inisherin, All Quiet on the Western Front, and even Top Gun: Maverick boast some fight here, Everything Everywhere All At Once is proving to be the favorite to win this award. Given that it took home the Producers Guild Awards and Critics’ Choice, the little indie film that could is expected to come out on top.

Best Actor Odds

• Brendan Fraser (The Whale): -120

• Austin Butler (Elvis): +120

• Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin): +500

• Bill Nighy (Living): +3300

• Paul Mescal (Aftersun): +3300

Oscars Prediction: Brendan Fraser

Oscars Preview: One look at the pool of nominees and almost everyone would agree that it’s going to be tough picking a winner out of them. As it stands, the three strongest contenders here are Frase, Butler, and Farrell for their respective performances. But above the two stands Fraser with his role in The Whale. With him winning the SAG and Critics’ Choice, momentum is on his side to take home the Best Actor award.

Best Actress Odds

• Cate Blanchett (Tar): -225

• Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once): +125

• Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie): +1800

• Michelle Williams (The Fablemans): +2000

• Ana de Armas (Blonde): +2500

Oscars Prediction: Cate Blanchett

Oscars Preview: The battle for the Best Actress award is going to be close between Yeoh and Blanchett. The former, of course, has wowed audiences with her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once while the latter’s performance in Tar is equally impressive. Ultimately, Blanchett is shaping up to be the last woman standing between her and Yeoh.

Best Director Odds

• Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once): -700

• Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans): +333

• Todd Field (Tar): +1400

• Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin): +2000

• Ruben Ostlund (Triangle of Sadness): +3300

Oscars Prediction: Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Oscars Preview: There’s somehow a tradition at the Oscars that the Best Picture award winner will bag the Best Director too. The upcoming awarding ceremony will most likely continue by handing the said award to Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for their work on Everything Everywhere All At Once. This isn’t a surprise since the indie film has been turning heads ever since it came out last year.

Best Supporting Actor Odds

• Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once): −1600

• Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin): +900

• Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin): +900

• Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway): +2500

• Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans): +2500

Oscars Prediction: Ke Huy Quan

Oscars Preview: Although all the nominees in this category put out great performances, no one else deserves the Oscar more than Quan. Thanks to his role as Waymond Wang, the distance between the former child star and his fellow contenders is pretty far for this category.

Best Supporting Actress Odds

• Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever): −300

• Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin): +190

• Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once): +1600

• Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once): +1600

• Hong Chau: (The Whale) +2000

Oscars Prediction: Angela Bassett

Oscars Preview: If you told someone that Marvel Studios has the chance to land its first Oscar acting award courtesy of Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, no one would have believed you. But after a strong performance that definitely turned heads, it looks like Bassett is going to go home with this award, resulting in a big win for her and Marvel at the same time.

Best Original Screenplay Odds

• Banshees of Inisherin: -165

• Everything Everywhere All At Once: +110

• The Fablemans: +1600

• Tar: +2000

• Triangle of Sadness: +2500

Oscars Prediction: Banshees of Inisherin

Oscars Preview: The strong story of Banshees of Inisherin is giving a tough fight against other nominees in this category with Everything Everywhere All At Once closing in. Ultimately, Banshees is looking to lay the smackdown here and take home the Best Original Screenplay award.

Best Adapted Screenplay Odds

• Women Talking: -200

• All Quiet on the Western Front: +150

• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: +1200

• Living: +2000

• Top Gun: Maverick :+2000

Oscars Prediction: Women Talking

Oscars Preview: Although Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery generated a lot of noise late last year, the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay is going to Women Talking. With a story tackling sexual abuse in a Mennonite colony, it has a better chance of taking out the competition and landing the win.

Best Animated Film Odds

• Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio: -2500

• Puss in Boots: The Last Wish: +1200

• Marcel the Shell with Shoes On: +1200

• Turning Red: +2000

• The Sea Beast: +2500

Oscars Prediction: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Oscars Preview: It’s a given that Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was a great watch, especially for kids and kids at heart. Nevertheless, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio boasts a stronger story and a captivating stop-motion experience that will help solidify its odds to win the Oscar.

Best International Film Odds

• All Quiet on the Western Front: -4000

• Argentina, 1985: +700

• The Quiet Girl: +700

• Eo: +1600

• Close: +1600

Oscars Prediction: All Quiet on the Western Front

Oscars Preview: It’s safe to say that All Quiet on the Western Front is going home with the Oscar in this category. With nine nominations under its belt, along with the Best International Film, there’s really no other choice to win this award.

Best Documentary Odds

• Navalny: +140

• All the Beauty and the Bloodshed: +150

• Fire Of Love: +333

• All That Breathes: +1400

• A House Made of Splinters: +2000

Oscars Prediction: Navalny

Oscars Preview: Directed by Daniel Roer, Navalny revolves around the death of Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition politician. With a BAFTA under its belt, the chances of Roer’s work bagging the Best Documentary award are pretty good.

Best Visual Effects Odds

• Avatar: The Way of Water: -4000

• Top Gun: Maverick: +1200

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: +1400

• All Quiet on the Western Front: +1400

• The Batman: +2500

Oscars Prediction: Avatar: The Way of Water

Oscars Preview: Similar to the Best International Film, the odds for Avatar: The Way of Water to win the Oscar here is pretty darn big. While all the other nominees are good in their own right, the James Cameron film is something else when it comes to visual effects.

Best Sound Odds

• Top Gun: Maverick: -250

• All Quiet on the Western Front: +333

• Elvis: +1000

• Avatar: The Way of Water: +1000

• The Batman: +25002

Oscars Prediction: Top Gun: Maverick

Oscars Preview: To really immerse viewers into the experience and make them believe they’re really flying past the speed of sound, a film has to have great sound. Fortunately, Top Gun: Maverick has nailed that element, making the Tom Cruise movie the favorite to win Best Sound.

Best Cinematography Odds

• All Quiet on the Western Front: -400

• Elvis: +500

• Empire of Light: +900

• Tar: +1400

• Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths: +2500

Oscars Prediction: All Quiet on the Western Front

Oscars Preview: Sure, Elvis effectively captures the different periods it was set in by using quality cinematography. The thing is, All Quiet on the Western Front does it better by completely immersing viewers and making them see what war can be. This reason alone is enough to land the Best Cinematography award.

Best Costume Design Odds

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: +100

• Elvis: +110

• Everything Everywhere All At Once: +900

• Babylon: +1400

• Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris: +2500

Oscars Prediction: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Oscars Preview: All the other nominees in this category surely made a fantastic effort to come up with amazing costumes for their respective films. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just did it better by coming up with an impressive set of costumes for Wakandans and Talokans alike, making it the clear favorite in this category.

Best Original Score Odds

• Babylon: -175

• All Quiet on the Western Front: +200

• The Fablemans: +650

• The Banshees of Inisherin: +1800

• Everything Everywhere All At Once: +2500

Oscars Prediction: Babylon

Oscars Preview: It takes great skill to use a film’s score to convey its message, particularly in films like All Quiet on the Western Front and The Fabelmans. But when it comes to Babylon, a film about Hollywood itself and all of its complexities, things go up a notch. This makes it a strong contender to win Best Original Score in the 2023 Oscars.

Best Original Song Odds

• Naatu Naatu (RRR): -333

• Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever): +300

• Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick): +550

• Applause (Tell It Like a Woman): +1600

• This is a Life (Everything Everywhere All at Once): +1600

Oscars Prediction: Naatu Naatu

Oscars Preview: RRR, an Indian historical epic, came out last year and became one of its best films. Its song, Naatu Naatu, managed to elevate the film more, thanks to its incredibly catchy tune. And even with Rihanna’s Lift Me Up gaining more attention, the award will still most likely go to Naatu Naatu.

Best Makeup and Hairstyling Odds

• The Whale: -120

• Elvis: +110

• The Batman: +1400

• All Quiet on the Western Front: +1600

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: +2500

Oscars Prediction: The Whale

Oscars Preview: It’s always a treat to see someone like Brendan Fraser get lost in his role and transform into someone who can win the Oscar for Best Actor. This wouldn’t be possible just by using subpar makeup, which makes The Whale a strong contender to win the award in this category.

Best Production Design Odds

• Babylon: -225

• Elvis: +333

• Avatar: The Way of Water: +900

• All Quiet on the Western Front: +900

• The Fabelmans: +2000

Oscars Prediction: Babylon

Oscars Preview: Although Elvis managed to transport viewers to the time the King of Rock was alive in, Babylon just managed to do a better job in this category. That’s why it won’t be a surprise when this film nabs the Best Production Design.

Best Film Editing Odds

• Everything Everywhere All At Once: -150

• Top Gun: Maverick: +125

• The Banshees of Inisherin: +1600

• Elvis: +2000

• Tar: +2500

Oscars Prediction: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Oscars Preview: Editing can take a mediocre concept and transform it into an award-winning film. With a clever overall result, Everything Everywhere All At Once’s film editing just proves it can stand taller than the other nominees in this category.

How To Watch The 2023 Oscars

The 95th Academy Awards starts airing at 8 p.m. EST on March 12, Sunday. There will be a red carpet programming at 6:30 p.m. ET, 90 minutes before the show officially starts.

For those who want to watch the highly anticipated event, ABC will televise it live. For Cable subscribers, Oscars 2022 is also available for streaming via abc.com or via the ABC app.