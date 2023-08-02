The 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, and that means fantasy football is just around the corner as well. As fantasy football enthusiasts are planning for their upcoming drafts, one player who will definitely be near the top of the board is Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler.

Over the past few years, Ekeler has established himself as arguably the best fantasy football running back in the game. This is especially true in PPR leagues, where Ekeler's receiving talents can really shine. Now he hopes to replicate that production once again while helping the Chargers chase that ever-elusive playoff success.

Today, we'll take a look at Ekeler's fantasy football outlook for the upcoming season.

Austin Ekeler's Fantasy Football Outlook For The 2023 NFL Season

As mentioned previously, Ekeler is one of the best running backs in fantasy football, and almost certainly THE best in PPR leagues. In 2022, Ekeler had 372.7 fantasy points in PPR leagues, which was the most among running backs by over 15 points. He was also the highest-scoring fantasy running back in half-PPR leagues, scoring 319.2 points. While not quite as prolific in non-PPR leagues, he still placed fourth among running backs with 265.7 points.

Ekeler is still the same player, but there have been some intriguing developments this offseason. Namely, Ekeler requested a trade early in the offseason, although his request was not granted and he instead agreed to a revised contract to remain with the Chargers. It's fair to wonder how this saga will impact Ekeler, both on the field and his relationship with the Chargers' brass.

Additionally, there are questions about how the Chargers' other offseason moves could impact Ekeler. Does the offense focus more on the downfield passing game with the addition of receiver Quentin Johnston? How much will the offensive line change with the return of tackle Rashawn Slater, but also the loss of guard Matt Feiler? Will Ekeler, 28, avoid the dreaded late-20s falloff that other backs have suffered?

Ultimately, though, this is still Austin Ekeler we're talking about. He's still arguably the best dual-threat back in the league, and he is the undisputed workhorse for L.A.'s offense. Barring an unforeseen injury, it's reasonable to expect another strong performance in 2023.

How Does Austin Ekeler Compare?

When taking a look at projections for the upcoming season, Ekeler compares to other running backs very well.

In ESPN's PPR projections, Ekeler is the top back once again with a projected 273.6 points. That's quite a step down from last season's total, but still good enough for the top spot in the league. The next-closest back is San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey with 268.89 projected points. There's quite a big dropoff after McCaffrey, though, with Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts), Saquon Barkley (New York Giants), and Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons) all with just over 254 points.

Ekeler isn't the be-all-end-all in non-PPR leagues, but he's still a great option. In ESPN's projections, Ekeler ranks No. 5 among non-PPR running backs with a projected 206.21 points. The only backs ahead of him are Taylor (219.26 projected points), Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans, 218.85), Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns, 208.52), and Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas Raiders, 207.87).

Austin Ekeler Draft Projection

In any fantasy draft, Ekeler should be among the first players off the board. For PPR players, he will likely be a top-five pick and possibly the first running back taken. Non-PPR players may not view him quite as highly, but he should still be a late first or early second-round pick.