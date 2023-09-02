It was a star-studded day at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville for Tennessee football as the team's newest star stormed the record books in impressive fashion. Running back Dylan Sampson and quarterback Joe Milton helped lead Tennessee football to a 49-13 win over Virginia football.

A jaw-dropping throw by Milton left fans speechless, although it was ultimately dropped. The longtime SEC power was declared the country's top dark horse according to Pat McAfee, and Josh Heupel's team showed why in the dominating victory.

Sampson stole the show with four touchdowns, setting a record that hadn't been accomplished since 2017.

Dylan Sampson's 4 total touchdowns for @Vol_Football against Virginia are the most by a Tennessee running back since John Kelly Jr's 4 scores against Georgia Tech in the 2017 season opener. pic.twitter.com/RcH4IqofPb — Tennessee Stats & Info (@Vol_Stats) September 2, 2023

The Tennessee football team came into the game ranked twelfth in the nation, and did not little if anything to relinquish that status. Joe Milton, a sneaky candidate for the Heisman Trophy, ended up with 201 yards passing on 21-for-30 passing to go along with two touchdowns through the air. Milton also ran for 33 yards on two carries.

Milton, a Michigan Wolverines transfer, was named that team's starting quarterback in the COVID year, 2020 before moving on to the Volunteers' program and taking the reins last season after Hendon Hooker's injury. He met with legendary Tennessee football offensive coordinator David Cutcliffe before the game and then showcased his talents on the field in a runaway victory for Cutcliffe's former team.

Former Tennessee OC David Cutcliffe shares a moment with Joe Milton III pregame. pic.twitter.com/La9Mb1NDLz — 𝙽𝚘𝚊𝚑 𝚃𝚊𝚢𝚕𝚘𝚛 (@ByNoahTaylor) September 2, 2023

If Milton can continue to play like former Vols standout Peyton Manning from Cutcliffe's era with the team, the sky is limit for Tennessee's offense, and national title hopes. Head coach Josh Heupel is already known throughout college football as a brilliant offensive mind dating back to his playing days at Oklahoma, and now it appears as if he is working his magic with Milton and Sampson.

Tennessee football takes on Austin Peay next week at home leading up to a showdown in The Swamp with the Florida Gators the following week.