The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to bounce back after a recent road loss vs the Philadelphia 76ers to give them their first loss of their current Grammy road trip. The Lakers got some tough news after that game regarding Anthony Davis, who will miss the next few contests with an abdominal strain.

Much has been made about the seemingly absurd amount of threes being taken by NBA teams this year. Although the Lakers rank near the bottom of the league in that category, they are still taking way more attempts from outside the arc than teams even as recently as five or six years ago would have considered normal.

Recently, Lakers guard Austin Reaves stopped by the “Young Man and the Three” podcast to discuss his perspective on the debate.

“Maybe we do shoot too many 3’s. Maybe they think that some of the purity of the game is gone, but I think it’s just we’re playing the game how we think is best to win,” said Reaves. “At the end of the day that’s all that matters, we’re trying to win.”

Reaves also spoke on how the analytics movement has influenced the Lakers' and other teams' approach to launching threes.

“Analytics people talk about analytics all the time, JJ (Redick) is big into analytics. I don’t care about analytics, I have a feel for the basketball and to be honest if you’re not making 3’s right now you’re not going to win,” said Reaves. “If you’re not taking them you’re not going to win. You have to at this point. I know Bron doesn’t like it, but we need him to make 3’s.”

An undeniable trend

While there are still teams who have their own specific styles of play, the current NBA landscape is such that you have to be able to take and make a high volume of threes in order to keep up on the scoreboard.

For his part, Reaves has been doing a solid job as of late, seeing a marked increase in his scoring and overall production since the Lakers traded D'Angelo Russell back to the Brooklyn Nets.

LeBron James has also been able to reinvent his game over the last few years, taking 5.5 three pointers per game this season, which is more than he took in any of his campaigns with the Cleveland Cavaliers or Miami Heat.

The Lakers will continue their road trip on Thursday vs the Washington Wizards.