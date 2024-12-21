NEW YORK – Off the heels of yet another promising start to the season, Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves is gearing up for this years Christmas celebration in the NBA when his Lakers visit the Golden State Warriors. Last year's Christmas Day games were Reaves' first opportunity to showcase his signature Rigorer AR1 sneakers in a “Yeti” theme, while this year he'll be debuting his newest Rigorer AR2 in a new “Snowman” colorway.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Rigorer AR2, a follow-up to Austin Reaves' debut signature sneaker, first released in early December 2024 in a “Fusion” edition. Shortly thereafter, it was announced that Reaves would debut a Christmas edition of the AR2, titled “Snowman,” playing off the theme of his initial release from a year ago.

Reaves has once again partnered with global sneaker marketplace KICKS CREW to amplify the reach of his personal brand and extend his sneakers to a worldwide audience.

Rigorer AR2 “Snowman”

“I'm incredibly thankful for this year and wanted to express my gratitude to all my fans who've supported me throughout my journey and my second shoe launch. This final release of the year is a special holiday gift to all my fans worldwide, and I look forward to seeing our new year plans come to fruition,” said Austin Reaves on the new release.

The “Snowman” colorway is a limited edition colorway featuring holiday-themed designed throughout combining blue, white, and pink hues. The shoe incorporates snowflake detailing throughout the uppers alongside a snowman graphic on the medial side of the shoe. We see glittery, tranluscent rubber throughout the midsole and a furry snowball-like Rigorer logo on the back heel. Reaves' AR logo is seen on the side of the shoe while small hits of pink are accented throughout.

In terms of performance, the Rigorer AR2 features a butterfly woven upper for maximum comfort and lockdown support. The showtime foam tech midsole allows for a soft ride while the full-length TPU plate and sidewalls ensure a durable sneaker when worn on the court. For this price point, the Rigorer AR2 is one of the best performing basketball sneakers on the market.

The Rigorer AR2 “Snowman” will be released at 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT on December 21, 2024, exclusively on KICKSCREW.COM and Rigorer.com for $100 USD.