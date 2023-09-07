All of Team USA has plenty at stake against Germany, but the matchup might mean more to Austin Reaves than any other player. Team USA and Germany will compete Friday for a spot in the 2023 FIBA World Cup gold medal game. While Austin Reaves has been one of Team USA's most important World Cup players, there's a world in which the Los Angeles Lakers guard could be starting for Germany in the semifinal game.

Reaves had a chance to join Germany's World Cup team earlier in 2023 before he was named to Team USA. Reaves has multiple family members who have lived in Germany.

“My grandma is from there,” Reaves told reporters when asked what is the most German thing about him. “My brother plays over there…you know I got those ties, but we’re here.”

Austin Reaves' brother, Spencer Reaves, plays professional basketball for Brose Bamberg in Germany. Spencer caught some attention for defending his brother on Twitter the other day.

Dennis Schroder, Reaves' teammate with the Lakers last season, tried to recruit the guard to join him on the German national team for the World Cup. Schroder's pitch was unsuccessful, and it certainly appears that Reaves made the right decision.

Reaves has been one of Team USA's best players in the World Cup. Often one of the United States' top scorers, Reaves has been a spark off the bench and made some huge shots in the tournament. When the Americans needed a second-half comeback to beat Germany in an exhibition game last month, Reaves finished the game and helped Team USA avoid an upset loss.