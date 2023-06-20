Austria and Sweden meet in the Euro 2024 Qualifier! Catch the Euro 2024 Qualifier odds series here, featuring our Austria-Sweden prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Austria remains unbeaten in five games in 2023. They had two wins over Italy and Andorra in friendly fixtures. Austria also garnered wins over Azerbaijan and Estonia before drawing with Belgium last match.

Sweden also had five games in 2023, but they had a blemish with a 3-0 loss to Belgium in their opening match in the tourney. The Swedes are on a two-game winning run, scoring nine goals against Azerbaijan and New Zealand.

Here are the Austria-Sweden soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Euro 2024 Qualifier Odds: Austria-Sweden Odds

Austria: +105

Sweden: +270

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: -106

Under 2.5 Goals: -122

How to Watch Austria vs. Sweden

TV: ViX

Stream: fuboTV, ViX+, UEFA.tv

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why Austria Can Beat Sweden

Austria ranks 32 in the FIFA rankings. Burschen is ahead of Hungary, Algeria, Egypt, and Scotland, while they are behind Australia, Ukraine, and Chile.

The hosts are winless in their three games in the qualification campaign and were held to a 1-1 draw by Belgium on Saturday. They took the lead in the 21st minute via Orel Mangala's own goal which was canceled out by Romelu Lukaku's 61st-minute strike. Austria managed to get 10 shots, three corner kicks, and 44% ball possession in the match. This was a decent game for The Boys, who also made 18 tackles, 10 interceptions, and 21 clearances.

Austria seems to be going good as shown by their recent records. Burschen are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, recording four wins and keeping a couple of clean sheets. They have suffered just two defeats in their last 11 meetings against the visitors.

Austria started the qualification with two victories against outsiders in the group, Azerbaijan and Estonia. Austrian coach Ralf Rangnick started the previous match against Belgium in a 4-2-2 formation. It is to be expected that he will not change anything for the match against Sweden.

Bologna forward Marko Arnautović will be looking to add to his team-leading tallies of 107 appearances and 34 goals. Other players that also make the team solid are David Alaba, Marcel Sabitzer, Maximilian Wöber, Michael Gregoritsch, and Christoph Baumgartner. The team has a lot of young players, which include Manprit Sarkaria and Junior Adamu who are looking for their first goals for the nation.

Why Sweden Can Beat Austria

Sweden is ranked 22nd in the current FIFA rankings, ahead of Poland, Iran, Serbia, and Wales. They are behind Denmark, Japan, and Peru in the standings. They went to the Round of 16 of the Euro 2020 but their best run was going to the semi-finals in 1992.

Sweden got a 4-1 victory against New Zealand in a friendly fixture. The New Zealanders are ranked 100 in the FIFA standings, and they were not able to match the scores from Jesper Karlsson's brace, along with Robin Quaison and Anthony Elanga's goals.

While the Blågult will be looking to bounce back, they have struggled in competitive outings. The Blue and Yellows' last competitive victory came last June when they edged out Slovenia in their UEFA Nations League group opener. This was followed by a five-game winless run, capped off with a 1-1 draw to Slovenia last September.

Janne Andersson and his players will be pressured to get their second win in three games in the tourney. They recovered from a 3-0 loss to Belgium with a 5-0 demolition against Azerbaijan. Emil Forsberg, Viktor Gyokeres, Jesper Karlsson, and Anthony Elanga scored for the Swedes while Bahlul Mustafazada committed an own goal.

The Belgians are clear favorites to top Group F, but Sweden and Austria could be fighting for the second automatic qualifying spot behind the Red Devils. Estonia and Azerbaijan occupy the bottom ranks of the group.

Sweden hopes to continue its impressive run in the Euros. The Swedes have not failed to qualify for a European Championship since Euro 1996, having reached the last 16 last time out at Euro 2020, when they were knocked out by Ukraine after Artem Dovbyk's strike in extra time.

There aren't any major changes and concerns in the Swedish team. Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be making an appearance, as he has announced his retirement from football weeks ago. Viktor Claesson, Alexander Isak, Robin Quaison have combined for 35 goals and will be looking to add to their tallies.

Victor Lindelöf, Hjalmar Ekdal, Gabriel Gudmundsson will anchor the defensive line for the Swedes. Dejan Kulusevski, Mattias Svanberg, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg will take midfield duties and add some assists and goals for their nation.

Final Austria-Sweden Prediction & Pick

Both teams will be asserting their will to finish at least second in the group. Both teams will be able to sneak at least one goal, but Austria will be taking advantage of their homecourt familiarity to win the match.

Final Austria-Sweden Prediction & Pick: Austria (+105), Over 2.5 goals (-106)