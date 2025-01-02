The Colorado Avalanche will once again be without forward Valeri Nichushkin, but this time due to injury.

According to head coach Jared Bednar, Nichuskin won't be available for the foreseeable future after suffering a lower-body injury and could be absent for up to a week or longer, via TSN.

“I don’t think it’s really serious, but it could keep him out seven-to-10 days,” Bednar said. “We’ll just see what the next handful of days looks like and see what kind of progression he makes.”

Nichushkin suffered his injury during Colorado's New Year's Eve victory over the Winnipeg Jets. In 21 games in 2024-25, Nichuskin has scored 11 goals with six assists along with a +6 rating.

Sans Nichushkin, the Avalanche will take on the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night at Ball Arena.

Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin began the season on suspension

Nichushkin was suspended for six months and entered Stage 3 of the NHLPA Player Assistance Program. He had already been in the program earlier in the 2023-24 season and missed several games while receiving treatment for an undisclosed issue.

This came on the heels of his having stepped away from the team during their 2023 postseason series against the Seattle Kraken stemming from an incident involving a woman at a Seattle hotel.

He missed the first 17 games of 2024-25 while serving out the remainder of his suspension, and was going to need to earn forgiveness from the rest of the club before making his return, as explained by Bednar before the season began.

“I think we’re going to have to have some discussions,” Bednar said. “That’s down the road a little bit. Val’s not here. I think that we’ll address it probably prior to Val being here, and then again, when Val gets here, I’m sure Val’s gonna have some things he wants to say to the group, but understanding again, that he is part of our team, and he’s a big, important piece to our team.”

“That’s kind of what a team is. It’s a family and you’ve got to roll with the punches sometimes, but there’s also got to be some forgiveness there.”

Nichushkin is playing in his sixth season with the Avalanche.