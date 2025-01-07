ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Central Division battle as the Colorado Avalanche face the Chicago Blackhawks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Blackhawks prediction and pick.

The Avalanche come into the game 25-15-1 on the year and have won seven of the last eight games, while the Avalanche continue to see injuries to major players. Currently, the Avalanche are third in the Central Division. In their last game, they hosted the Florida Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe opened the scoring, giving the Panthers the 1-0 lead in the first period. The Avalanche would score in the second, and then Devon Toews scored his second of the game in the third period to give the Avalanche the lead. They would go on to win the game 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks are 13-25-2, sitting in last place in the Central Division. In their last game, the Blackhawks lost to the Rangers. The Blackhawks took the 1-0 lead on a Tyler Bertuzzi goal, but the Rangers would take over the game from there. They scored twice in the first period, and then three more in the second, on the way to a 6-2 victory.

Here are the Avalanche-Blackhawks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Blackhawks Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: -245

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: +198

Over: 6.5 (+114)

Under: 6.5 (-140)

How To Watch Avalanche vs Blackhawks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT/Max

Why the Avlanache Could Cover the Spread/Win

Nathan MacKinnon leads the team in assists and points this year. He is playing on the top line and is sitting with 14 goals and 52 assists. He has three goals and 17 assists on the power play this year. MacKinnon is joined on the top line by Mikko Rantanen. Rantanen leads the team in goals and is second on the team in points. He has 24 goals and 34 points, with eight goals and ten assists on the power play. Finally, Jonathan Drouin rounds out the line. He has played just nine games, with three goals and five assists this year.

Meanwhile, Cale Makar has been great this year from the blue line. He has 13 goals and 36 assists this year, with six goals and 14 assists on the power play. Makar is third on the team in points. Further, Casey Mittelstadt has been solid from the second line. He has eight goals and 18 assists this year, with a goal and nine assists on the power play.

MacKenzie Blackwood is expected to be in goal for Colorado in this one. He is 13-10-3 on the year with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. He is now fifth in the NHL in save percentage this year. Further, he has given up just six goals over his last five appearances.

The Avalanche are projected to face Petr Mrazek in this one. Mrazek is 7-14-1 on the year with a 3.23 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage. He has struggled in his last three starts, giving up 15 goals in the three starts.

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Connor Bedard leads the team in assists and points, coming from the top line for the Blackhawks. He comes into the game with 10 goals and 25 assists, good for 35 total points. Further, he has four goals and 13 assists on the power play. He is joined by Tyler Bertuzzi on the top line. Bertuzzi is the team leader in goals, having 14 goals and seven assists on the year.

Teuvo Teravainen is second on the team in points this year. He comes in with seven goals and 18 assists, good for 25 total points, currently playing on the third line. The fourth line is home to Ryan Donato, who is second on the team in goals and is third on the team in points. Donato comes in with 11 goals and 11 assists on the year while having a goal and four assists on the power play. Finally, Taylor Hall leads the second line, sitting fourth on the team in points with eight goals and 13 assists.

Final Avalanche-Sabres Prediction & Pick

The Avalanche come in as heavy favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. The Avalanche are scoring well this year, with 3.39 goals per game this year. They are also 11th on the power play but are 22nd in the NHL in goals-against per game. Still, the Blackhawks are 28th in the NHL in goals-against per game, while scoring just 2.53 goals per game. The Blackhawks have given up 35 goals over the last seven games as well. With the Avalanche playing well, and the Blackhawks continuing to give up goals in bunches, take the Avalanche in this one.

Final Avalanche-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (+104)