The Colorado Avalanche will face the Boston Bruins in a Saturday Matinee. It will be a battle at the TD Garden as we share our NHL odds series and make an Avalanche-Bruins prediction and pick.

The Avalanche are 13-10 in the past 23 games against the Bruins. However, the Bruins beat the Avalanche 5-3 on October 16, 2024 at Ball Arena. The Bruins are 6-4 in the past 10 games against the Avalanche, including 4-1 in the past five at the TD Garden.

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

Valeri Nichushkin is still out for a while, and it could be weeks. And that is a brutal update for the Avalanche as they look for some depth on their latest playoff run. It has not been the easiest season for the Avs. Yet, they are still clinging to the first wildcard spot in the Western Conference and almost certainly will make the playoffs if they can continue to win some games consistently. Still, they are without Nichushkin, and Gabriel Landeskog is also still unavailable but could be back this season.

When the Avalanche played the Bruins in October, they looked different. Significantly, they had a different goalie, and it was the main reason they lost. A bad start put them in a 2-1 hole after the first period. Somehow, they trailed 4-1 at one point in the second period before they began to battle back. The Avalanche tallied a goal in the second and the third period. However, it would not be enough as they allowed an empty-net goal to John Beecher to lose 5-3 at home to the Bruins.

Mikko Rantanen was excellent on offense in this game, as he finished with a goal and two assists. Likewise, Cale Makar also had one goal and two assists. Nathan MacKinnon finished with two assists while also winning nine faceoffs and losing 10. Finally, Ross Colton finished with a goal. The offense finished with 25 shots on goal. Unfortunately, they also won just 39 percent of the faceoffs. Their only offense came on special teams, as the Avalanche went 3 for 3 on the powerplay.

Alexandar Georgiev was the goalie at the time and allowed four goals while making 21 saves. Also, the defense went 2 for 4 on the penalty kill. The Avalanche also leveled 35 hits and blocked 15 shots.

The Avalanche will cover the spread if they can avoid the bad start and get some scoring on 5-on-5 hockey. Then, they must defend the crease and block more shots while preventing the Bruins from getting off to a good start.

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak have had some controversy, as local radio hosts are accusing them of not getting along. Regardless, the pair have continued to play together and lead this offense, which struggled to start the season and is starting to find its footing.

When the Bruins beat the Avalanche, they started fast and held on. Significantly, Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle each had a goal. Marchand also had an assist. The offense finished with 26 shots on goal while also winning 61 percent of the draws. Additionally, the Bruins went 2 for 4 on the powerplay.

Joonas Korpisalo was the goalie in net and made 22 saves while allowing three goals, and will be in the net again as Jeremy Swayman is injured. Ultimately, he is coming off a shutout on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators. Korpisalo will play behind a defense that leveled 35 hits in that game and blocked 14 shots. The Bruins allowed three powerplay goals to the Avalanche and must avoid being in that situation again.

The Bruins will cover the spread if they can draw some penalties and get some chances on the powerplay. Then, the defense must avoid taking penalties and tighten up the shooting lanes.

Final Avalanche-Bruins Prediction & Pick

The Avalanche are 18-31 against the spread, while the Bruins are 19-31 against the odds. Moreover, the Avs are 10-13 against the spread on the road, while the Bruins are 11-14 against the spread at home. The Avalanche are 25-23-1 against the over/under, while the Bruins are 25-24-1 against the over/under.

These are two of the most interesting teams in the league, as both powerhouses could miss the playoffs if they fall into any slump. I can see the Avalanche hanging tight for this game and not letting the Bruins run away with it. Therefore, I have the Avalanche covering the spread.

Final Avalanche-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (+158)