The Colorado Avalanche will meet the Vancouver Canucks in British Columbia, Canada. It will be a Western Conference clash at the Rogers Center as we share our NHL odds series and make an Avalanche-Canucks prediction and pick.

The Canucks are 29-18 over the past 47 games against the Avalanche, including five overtime wins. However, the Avs are 7-3 over the past 10 games against the Canucks. Moreover, they are 3-2 in Vancouver over the past five games. The Avalanche have won four games in a row against the Canucks.

Here are the Avalanche-Canucks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Canucks Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -138

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +115

Over: 6.5 (+112)

Under: 6.5 (-138)

How To Watch Avalanche vs Canucks

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+ and ALT

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Avalanche have recovered from their abysmal start and are playing inspired hockey. Because of that, they have reinserted themselves into the playoff picture, at least as a wildcard team. It helps that they have one of the best players in the world.

Nathan MacKinnon continues to be one of the best players in the world. That trend continued in a major win over the Nashville Predators when he scored one goal and three assists. It brings his tally to 13 goals and 37 assists, with another 100-point season very likely if the star stays healthy. Mikko Rantanen was also a major part of that win, as he distributed three assists. Significantly, he has scored 18 goals and 28 assists. Artturi Lehkonen also had a good game, with two goals to bring his tally to 10 goals and five assists. Meanwhile, Cale Makar added to the fun with an assist of his own to bring himself to nine goals and 28 assists.

The Avalanche won despite winning just 41 percent of the draws against the Predators. Also, they went 0 for 2 on the powerplay. That is something the Avs must amend.

Despite playing better recently, the Avalanche still have goaltending problems and must fix them quickly. Hope might be on the way, as Mackenzie Blackwood made his Avs debut with 37 saves on 39 shots.

The Avalanche will cover the spread if the offense can capitalize on their golden chances. Then, they must defend the crease better and give Blackwood a better chance of success.

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canucks are still in the playoff picture. However, they seem to be slipping somewhat, and the playoff picture is becoming murkier as several teams are biting at their heels.

The Canucks were awful against the Boston Bruins on Saturday night, losing 5-1 at home. They need to score more consistently. So far, they are 15th in goals in the NHL. Quinn Hughes has been stellar, with seven goals and 27 assists. Meanwhile, Elias Pettersson has tallied eight goals and 18 assists, including four powerplay markers. Pettersson has not scored over his past two games and has also been abysmal in the faceoff circle. Thus, he needs to do more.

Conor Garland has been a pleasant surprise. So far, he has notched eight goals and 17 assists this season. Jake Debrusk has tallied 14 goals and nine assists. Ultimately, he hopes to get back on track after doing nothing on Saturday. JT Miller has had a great week. Amazingly, he has had three assists in two games since returning from his injury.

It was not a good return for an elite goalie as Thatcher Demko lost his debut against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday and played awful against the Bruins on Saturday. It's also tough because backup Kevin Lankinen pitched a shutout and might get more playing time. Whoever plays in front of the net needs to do more. Likewise, they need the defense to close out the angles to prevent the Avalanche from getting easy shots.

The Canucks will cover the spread if Pettersson and Hughes can make things happen on offense. Then, they need better defense in front of that goalie to prevent MacKinnon and Rantanen from hurting them.

Final Avalanche-Canucks Prediction & Pick

The Avalanche are 10-22 against the spread, while the Canucks are 13-16 against the odds. Moreover, the Avs are 6-10 against the spread on the road, while the Canucks are 6-10 against the odds at home. The Avalanche are 19-12-1 against the over/under, while the Canucks are 16-11-2 against the over/under.

The Avalanche are rolling now, while the Canucks are floundering. Ultimately, both these teams are fighting for a playoff spot. But I can see the Canucks keeping this game close and covering at home.

Final Avalanche-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-220)