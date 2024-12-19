ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Avalanche and the Ducks meet in Anaheim! The Avalanche have played well this year, while the Ducks have struggled as a team. We continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Ducks prediction and pick.

The Colorado Avalanche were one of the best teams in the NHL last season. They have not been as good to start this year, but are still playing well. They have a trio that can match up with any team in the NHL, with Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, and Mikko Rantanen. They have started slow but are playing better now. They have a lot of potential this year and can make a statement in this game.

The Ducks were among the worst teams in the NHL last season and have struggled this year. They are struggling on offense and defense. Troy Terry has been the biggest key for the Ducks this year. He has carried them when needed. The Ducks need consistency after struggling so much this season. They can make a huge statement against the Avalanche in this matchup.

Here are the Avalanche-Ducks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Ducks Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -265

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +215

Over: 6.5 (-112)

Under: 6.5 (-108)

How To Watch Avalanche vs Ducks

Time: 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+/Altitude Sports/KCOP, Victory+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Avalanche's offense was great last year and has been great again this year. This season, the Avalanche are scoring 3.24 goals per game and have an 11.1% shooting percentage. Nathan MacKinnon has been great for the Avalanche this year, and he leads the team with 50 total points and 37 assists. Then, Mikko Rantanen leads the team in goals with 18 on the season. MacKinnon and Rantanen are the best players on this offense, with Cale Makar behind them. The Ducks are okay at best on defense, so the Avalanche should be able to score on this defense and at will in this game against the Ducks on the road.

The Avalanche have struggled on defense this year. They allow 3.46 goals per game and had an 88.6% save percentage. The defense will come down to Alexandar Georgiev and Justus Annunen at goalie. Georgiev has eight wins and seven losses in 18 games. He is allowing 3.38 goals per game on an 87.4% save percentage. Then, Annunen has six wins and four losses in 11 games. He also allows 3.23 goals per game on an 87.2% save percentage. The Ducks have struggled to score this year, but they should find some offense in this matchup at home against an awful defense like the Avalanche. It sets up well for them to score in this game.

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Ducks' offense struggled last year and has not improved this year. They score 2.43 goals per game and have a 72.6% save percentage. Then, Troy Terry is the team leader in the most important offensive categories. Terry leads the team in total points at 25, in goals at nine, and assists at 16. Terry is the biggest key for an offense that has struggled all year. He should lead the team in this spot to be able to score because the Avalanche have struggled to find any sort of consistency on defense. The Ducks have a decent matchup in this game and should be able to score at home in this spot.

The Ducks had one of the worst defenses in the entire NHL last season but have made a big jump this year. They allow 3.03 goals per game and have a 91.1% save percentage. The key for them on defense are goalies Lukas Dosta and John Gibson. Dostal has seven wins and eight losses, with three overtime losses, through 18 games. He also allows 2.65 goals per game with a 92% save percentage. Gibson has five wins, four losses, and one overtime loss through 10 games. He then allows 3.00 goals per game with a 90.9% save percentage. The defense has seen a huge improvement this year, but there will be a huge challenge in this game against the Colorado Avalanche and their offense. The Avalanche have a great offense and should be able to score on this defense, even with the Ducks improving on defense.

Final Avalanche-Ducks Prediction & Pick

The Avalanche are the better team in this game. The Ducks can not score, while the Avalanche can score easily. The Ducks have a decent defense, and the Avalanche can not stop much. The Avalanche should win and cover this game on the road. They have the better offense and have more to trust in this game.

Final Avalanche-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (-104)