Thankfully, Avatar 3 will not be named Avatar: The Seed Bearer according to a reliable source that's close to the franchise.

Lucky for Avatar fans, the 3rd installment will not have a funny name, like previously predicted.

Originally, it was rumored to be called Avatar: The Seed Bearer, but that's all changed, according to CBR.

The name of Avatar 3 will not be a funny one

Apparently, the Seed Bearer name was suggested by James Cameron a while back.

The name, for obvious reasons, wasn't exactly the best choice. It's…funny. And it's hard to tell how seriously fans and critics would've taken such an awkward title for such a massive movie.

Thankfully, the franchise producer Jon Landau said the name will not be tied to the new movie.

Jon Landau says the third ‘AVATAR’ film will (thankfully) not have the subtitle of ‘THE SEED BEARER’. The tentative subtitles for all the sequels leaked in 2017, with ‘The Way of Water’ being on that list. (via https://t.co/qVPvABSxKY) pic.twitter.com/TKibyg7HTk — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) December 6, 2023

“I'm qualified to tell you that that is not the title for Avatar 3,” he said at an event for the video game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. “That's what my Wikipedia page says? That is getting changed tonight!”

Back in 2019, Cameron confirmed a rumored list of names. One of the titles was Avatar: The Way of Water, which ended up being a chosen name. He discussed this with ET's Ashley Crossan.

“I can neither confirm nor deny,” he said about the names. “All right, here's what I'll tell ya. Those titles are among the titles that are in consideration. And no final decisions have been made yet.”

As for the new movie, no solid script or plot has been revealed. All that's known is it may introduce a new Na'vi clan that lives on Pandaora in a volcanic area.

You can watch the first two Avatar films on Disney+. Avatar 3 is set to be released on December 19, 2025.