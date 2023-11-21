James Cameron said Avatar 3 is on track to be released on Dec. 19, 2025. The film reportedly has a nine-hour extended director's cut.

James Cameron told New Zealand's 1News that Avatar 3 is right on target for its December 2025 release date.

The director said that the film is currently in post-production. “We're into a very hectic two years of post-production right now, so it'll be Christmas of 25,” he stated.

Avatar 3 was set to premiere in December 2024, however Disney rescheduled it during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The movie started film in 2017 in California, with most of the location shoots in New Zealand. It was filmed simultaneously with 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water.

The third Avatar installment's principal photography was in New Zealand from early 2019 to December 2020. The New Zealand Film Commission said that the film was significantly funded by the taxpayers. Cameron said he hopes to make more movies in the country.

While there haven't been a lot of details surround Avatar 3, the director said it will include fire- and wind-based Na'vi tribes. Jake Sully's (Sam Worthington) son Lo'ak (Britain Dalton) will be narrating the story. Zoë Saldaña and Sigourney Weaver will reprise their roles along with Worthington.

Avatar 3 reportedly has a nine-hour extended director's cut without visual effects. Sources said that it's possible this cut could be shown in its entirety on Disney+.

The first Avatar, released in 2009, earned a whopping $2.92 billion at the worldwide box office, against a $237 million budget. The sequel earned $2.32 billion worldwide against a $250 million budget.

The third film has its work cut out to follow its predecessors' eye-watering numbers. Avatar 4 and 5 are scheduled to be released in 2029 and 2031, respectively.

The first two movies, along with the specials, can be streamed on Disney+. Avatar 3 is expected to be released on Dec. 19, 2025.