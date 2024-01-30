Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender live action series will revamp Sokka's character to remove sexism, among other changes.

In the upcoming live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix, fans can expect significant changes to Sokka's character. Notably the reduction of his sexism.

Per Variety, cast members Kiawentiio (Katara) and Ian Ousley (Sokka) shared insights into the development process. Revealing deliberate efforts to reshape Sokka's portrayal for the new series. Ousley emphasized the emphasis on realism in the live-action adaptation. Prompting Kiawentiio to highlight the removal of Sokka's sexist traits. She expressed discomfort with certain moments from the original animated show, indicating a need for revision in the new rendition.

“I feel like we also took out the element of how sexist [Sokka] was. I feel like there were a lot of moments in the original show that were iffy.”

The alterations for Avatar: The Last Airbender goes beyond Sokka's character development. Showrunner Albert Kim disclosed differences in narrative structure. Including a revised beginning and expanded storylines such as depicting the Airbender genocide and the rise of the Fire Nation in more detail.

Kim's stewardship of the series comes after the departure of original creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino due to creative disparities. Despite the challenges, Kim expressed both excitement and trepidation about steering the project forward without their involvement.

The decision to undertake such a beloved franchise prompts introspection, with Kim acknowledging the weight of fan expectations and the responsibility to honor the original while innovating for the adaptation.

As the anticipation builds for Netflix's take on Avatar: The Last Airbender, audiences await to see how these revisions will shape Sokka's character the entire story in its new live-action form.