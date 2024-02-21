Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be renamed to remove Jonathan Majors' character's name.

The fallout of the Jonathan Majors situation is still hitting the MCU. It is being reported that the forthcoming fifth Avengers film will no longer be called the Kang Dynasty.

The Kang Dynasty no more?

The Hollywood Reporter's latest feature on the MCU featured several nuggets. One of them was that Avengers 5 is being renamed. They note that while Majors' situation didn't help things, moves were being taken to “minimize” Majors' role after the box office disappointment Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was.

Jonathan Majors was set up to be the MCU's next big bad as Kang. He was first introduced in the Loki Disney+ series before serving as the antagonist of Quantumania. The Kang Dynasty was set to be his next big role, as he would be the antagonist of the team-up film. He also reprised the role in the second season of Loki on Disney+ in 2023.

In March 2023, Majors was arrested for assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. He was subsequently found guilty on two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment. Shortly after the conviction was made, Disney and Marvel Studios dropped him as Kang.

It remains to be seen how the upcoming Avengers film will pivot. Recasting Kang is always an option, but it will be messy nonetheless.

The Avengers haven't been seen on the big screen since 2019's Endgame. It is one of the MCU's biggest moneymakers, as each of the Avengers films have grossed over $1 billion at the box office. Endgame is the highest-grossing film of the bunch and made nearly $2.8 billion during its theatrical run.