Joe Manganiello seems to believe Sam Raimi will direct the MCU's Avengers: Secret Wars.

Sam Raimi for Avengers: Secret Wars?

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Manganiello spoke about Avengers: Secret Wars. He was under the belief that Raimi was returning to the MCU for the film.

“Would I love to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? I mean, sure. Of course it'd be fun in the right project,” he said. “I heard Sam Raimi's doing Secret Wars, is that right?”

This is just a rumor, as little is known about the MCU film. It will be the sixth Avengers film and will come after the Kang Dynasty.

Sam Raimi first gained notoriety for his film, The Evil Dead. He'd direct several subsequent sequels and also directed Army of Darkness. In 2002, he directed Spider-Man for Sony. Tobey Maguire starred in the titular role alongside Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, and Willem Dafoe. He would return to direct the following two films in the trilogy. Some of his other notable credits include For the Love of the Game and Oz the Great and Powerful.

In 2022, Raimi made his way to the MCU. He took over the director's chair for Scott Derrickson to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film made $955 million at the box office. Perhaps that is enough for Marvel Studios to consider bringing him back for Avengers: Secret Wars.

Joe Manganiello played Flash Thompson in Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy. He is also known for his roles in True Blood, the Magic Mike series, and Deathstroke in the DCEU.