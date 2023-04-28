The new Bad Boys sequel in the works might need to change its name to Bad Boys (Fantastic) 4 after Friday’s news that Ioan Gruffudd is joining the cast. Gruffudd, who played Reed Richards — aka Mr. Fantastic — in the Fantastic Four films, has also starred in such blockbusters as San Andreas, Black Hawk Down and Titanic. On the television side, Gruffudd is also recognizable as Dr. Henry Morgan in ABC’s fantasy-drama Forever.

Gruffudd joins Bad Boys stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence for the latest installment of the popular Sony franchise.

Not much is known about the plot of Bad Boys 4, although Gruffudd will apparently play a high-profile attorney named Lockwood, who is embroiled in an election, according to Deadline. All of the previous Bad Boys films — Bad Boys, Bad Boys II, and Bad Boys for Life — have centered on the investigations of Miami PD Detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence).

Directing the new film will be Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who also directed Bad Boys for Life. The screenplay is written by Chris Bremner. Longtime producer Jerry Bruckheimer is back as well, as is Doug Belgrad. Will Smith will also be producing through his Westbrook Inc. Martin Lawrence, James Lassiter, Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman and Jon Mone will serve as executive producers.

Together the Bad Boys films have grossed over $841 million globally. Every installment of the franchise has out-gained the previous release.

It might be 28 years since the release of the first Bad Boys film, but Smith and Lawrence show no signs of slowing down, as excitement continues to ramp up for Bad Boys 4.