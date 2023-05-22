Filming of Bad Boys 4 is underway, and thanks to some set videos, we have glimpses of an ambush scene from the upcoming sequel starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

TMZ obtained set videos from a parking lot in Atlanta that saw a massive shootout. It appears that Marcus (Lawrence) and Mike (Smith) are walking through a parking lot before being ambushed. They scramble behind a van and use it as cover before getting inside.

Scenes like this remind viewers that they are in for an action-packed ride in the fourth installment of the Bad Boys franchise. The film should come out sometime next year.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bad Boys for Life was a surprise hit from 2020 and revived the franchise 17 years after Bad Boys II came out. It’s one of the better examples of a legacy sequel — right up there with Scream (2022) — and audiences loved it. The film grossed $426 million worldwide and was the third-highest-grossing film of the year (worldwide) and the highest-grossing film in the entire franchise. Granted, it was the year of the pandemic and there weren’t many franchise flicks coming out that year that would’ve posed a huge threat (not even a single MCU movie was released in 2020). The director duo of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah took over the director’s chair from Michael Bay on Bad Boys for Life and will do so on the untitled fourth film.

Will Smith recently appeared in Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation for Apple TV+ and has a variety of projects lined up. Martin Lawrence starred in a film called Mindcage and a series called Demascus for AMC.