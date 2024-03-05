The forthcoming Bad Boys 4 has wrapped filming. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence shared the exciting news.
In a new Instagram post from both Smith and Lawrence, the duo revealed that their latest film has wrapped. The photo shows the two fist-pumping while looking off at a skyline.
“WRAPPED!” the post's caption began. “Nothin' but Magic every time I'm with my guy. See y'all June 7 for @BADBOYS 4!!”
This is exciting news. The post means that the film will have a few months in post-production before it hits theaters on June 7.
Bad Boys 4
The Bad Boys franchise began in 1995. Smith and Lawrence play a duo of narcotics detectives in Miami. It was a moderate success, grossing $65 million at the box office. A sequel was released eight years later in 2003. The film made over $270 million worldwide at the box office.
But after that, the franchise went quiet. Nearly two decades later in 2020, a third film, Bad Boys for Life, was released. When franchises come back after years away, it's always a risk. The third installment was a smash hit for Sony, grossing $426 million worldwide. $206 million came domestically, by far the highest figure in the franchise, and $220 million came overseas.
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return for Bad Boys 4 in 2024. After Michael Bay directed the first two films, the duo of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directed the third film. They too will return for the upcoming fourth film. Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, DJ Khaled, and Paola Núñez will also star in the film.