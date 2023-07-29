Sony Pictures is gearing up for another explosive ride with “Bad Boys 4,” as the studio officially sets a release date for the highly-anticipated sequel, Screenrant reports. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back to reprise their roles as the fast-talking Miami detectives, Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett.

Despite the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, Sony remains committed to bringing the action-packed buddy cop franchise back to the big screen. The movie's release date is now locked in for June 14, 2024, making it a perfect Father's Day weekend treat for fans.

The star power of the film will be elevated with an impressive cast that includes Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, and Rhea Seehorn from “Better Call Saul.”

The announcement of “Bad Boys 4” comes as no surprise, considering the tremendous success of its predecessor, “Bad Boys for Life,” which hit theaters in 2020. The film raked in over $426 million against a $90 million budget and received praise from critics, making it the first in the franchise to earn positive reviews.

The directing duo of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who helmed “Bad Boys for Life,” will be back in the director's chairs for the fourth installment. Their impressive work also includes the well-received Ms. Marvel Disney Plus series and Warner Bros' previously shelved Batgirl movie.

Fans will be thrilled to know that the wait for “Bad Boys 4” will be the shortest between any two films in the franchise. The original “Bad Boys” hit theaters in 1995, followed by “Bad Boys 2” in 2003, and then “Bad Boys for Life” in 2020. Now, just four years later, the high-octane action is set to return.