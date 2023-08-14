Baldur's Gate 3 continues to be a treat, and the freedom of choice that players have also means there are a lot of potential bugs that can happen, ranging from cosmetic to game-breaking. Luckily, the devs over at Larian Studios are hot on the heel for all of these bugs and pushed a lot of bugfixes for Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix #3.

This is already on top of the first few hotfixes that they have pushed. For the details on Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix #2, click here.

Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix #3

Note that some of these may be spoilers.

Crashes and Blockers

Fixed an issue with spell slots that would prevent you from levelling up while multiclassing.

Fixed an edge case issue preventing you from initiating a Long Rest.

Fixed a cross-save issue causing you to get stuck syncing indefinitely, which prevented saving and loading.

Fixed a crash that would occur when selecting a summon without a hotbar while a deck in the hotbar was maximised.

Multiplayer

Fixed the Hireling UI from being split in half on each monitor in splitscreen.

Fixed some visual artefacts appearing on split-screen when using Vulkan.

Wyll now correctly recognises and confronts Karlach when you speak to him with a Karlach avatar after another avatar has already spoken to him.

Combat

Fixed reacting strangely to Wild Shaped characters in combat.

The guards in the Counting House will now continue pursuing you through the vault room.

Fixed the camera not working correctly in combat with Ansur.

Fixed a bug that would let you use the Hide action outside of your turn in combat.

Increased Isobel's AC to restore the intended balance.

Increased Glitterbeard's HP and Dexterity and gave him the Shield spell.

If you deal damage to certain Bhaalist lackeys in the Sewers, they will now lose their Unstoppable condition.

Fixed Haarlep going to the Ethereal Plane on the killing blow and then coming back again.

Added the NPCs in the drider's convoy to the same combat group.

Fixed the hag having her illusions occasionally spawn on top of an explosive mine.

Fixed an issue where gnolls took too much time to react during the start of their turn after their pack leader attacked them.

Character Creation

Fixed mismatches between colours in Character Creation and in game, mainly affecting horns.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Audio

When things go south in Crèche Y'llek, the music now goes from mellow to metal.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue preventing you from talking to Withers in Act 3.

Companions can now also trigger various tutorial pop-ups.

Scratch can now find digging spots by himself.

Fixed a hatch in the Emerald Grove not unlocking after a successful check.

The Devil's in the Details achievement can now be achieved by all party members, including followers.

Fixed an issue with crimes that meant you wouldn't get caught committing a crime if another party member had already committed a more severe crime and resolved it peacefully.

You now consistently get the Bloodless condition the morning after Astarion bites you.

Fixed a bug allowing you to spam party members' voiced lines near the log where you can recruit Karlach.

Wyll no longer says you should find and slay Karlach after you've recruited her.

If Jatlo is still disguised after the shadow curse has been lifted, he will now drop his disguise when attacked.

Made sure Youth Vis'kiir looks like he's cleaning before you talk to him in Crèche Y'llek.

Fixed the hatchery and infirmary map markers in Crèche Y'llek.

Lae'zel will no longer permanently leave the party if you refuse to follow through with Vlaakith's orders.

Fixed a bug preventing you from using the planecaster in Crèche Y'llek.

Removed ownership from the portraits of Lohse and Sebille so that taking them is not a crime.

Increased the bounds of the Inquisitor's room in Crèche Y'llek so that the game doesn't think you've left if you enter one of the side rooms.

When playing as Shadowheart, telling Astarion about your affiliation with Shar now affects his approval rating.

Astarion will now be better at remembering whether you've seen his back.

You can no longer loot the items belonging to the Inquisitor in Crèche Y'llek without consequence.

Fixed the range indicators on the orthon's quickly ticking mines.

The dialogue that follows combat with Cazador will now trigger correctly even if you interact with a certain sarcophagus during combat.

Alfira's lute is no longer invisible while she plays it at camp.

Fixed the explosion VFX for the toy chest in the barn in Wyrm's Crossing.

Added a proper name to a note in Sharess' Caress.

Carrion will now resurrect with full health instead of 0 HP, and you can now reach his jars.

Interacting with certain rune slates on the nautiloid now correctly triggers the narrator's line.

Fixed the alarm in the Counting House going off when it shouldn't.

Orin will now react to Wild Shaped characters in the Temple of Bhaal.

Added a world label to Orin's body so she's easier to find.

Removed duplicated furniture in the Elfsong Tavern.

Made a door in the Elfsong Tavern indestructible.

Fixed edge cases where characters would not correctly attach to the game grid, causing knock-on issues.

Journal

Fixed the journal not updating after you meet the pale individuals at Fraygo's Flophouse.

The journal now updates correctly for the Rescue the Trapped Man quest.

Dame Guisarme now reacts more accurately to your progress in the Investigate the Murders quest.

Fixed an inaccurate line in the Help the Hag Survivors quest.

Fixed a misleading journal update in the Find the Mushroom Picker quest.

Updated Wyll's map marker to make a quest objective more precise.

Made it easier to resolve the Wake Up Art Cullagh quest if you follow up with Art.

Fixed a confusing map marker and added an extra step for clarity in the Find the Nightsong quest.

Improved the journal entry flow for the Solve the Open Hand Temple Murders quest.

Fixed the Investigate Cazador's Palace quest not completing if you help Astarion finish what Cazador started.

Flow and Scripting

Fixed Shadowheart's dialogue on the nautiloid playing twice when playing as Avatar Lae'zel.

Removed a dialogue option that's no longer relevant when talking to Karlach.

Made sure you get Astarion's bitey scene at camp if you discover his secret through other means.

Fixed Astarion mentioning things that haven't happened yet if you romance him early on.

Fixed Avatar Gale's hunger not progressing if doesn't meet Tara before leaving the nautiloid crash site.

Fixed an issue that prevented Brakkal from triggering the correct dialogue when he's being released if his goblin guards left with Minthara for the raid.

Minthara now reacts more appropriately if you kill all the tieflings.

Removed unnecessary VFX in a dialogue with Raphael at Last Light.

Fixed Glut saying the wrong line when he reanimates a spore servant.

Made the dialogue options with Therezzyn more relevant if you've already been to the hatchery.

Fixed a bug causing the wrong dialogue to play when speaking to the Reconstituted Duellist if you haven't met him before.

Fixed the same dialogue option appearing twice when interacting with the Mirror of Loss.

Kled will now play the correct dialogues in Old Garlow's Place.

Made sure Lakrissa and Alfira don't appear in the Elfsong Tavern if you didn't save them.

Fixed a line about Lorroakan appearing in a dialogue at camp if you haven't met him yet.

You can no longer ask Isobel the same question about Ketheric on two separate occasions.

Fixed some wrong lines playing when you reach a late stage of the game.

Fixed Toobin thinking you have a runepowder bomb when you don't.

Mizora no longer disappears from the game after you resolve the Iron Throne situation.

After Mizora pops up at the Iron Throne, she will now be back at camp instead of disappearing.

Wyll no longer talks about his father as if he's not there anymore if his father was saved.

Fixed Havkelaag accepting the gith egg via dialogue when he doesn't have enough gold for it, and made it impossible to pickpocket back if you sold it to him.

Korrilla is now better at recognising how you responded to Raphael's deal.

Swapped two couples in the Elfsong Tavern so that they sit at the right tables.

Fixed Jaheira becoming a follower in Moonrise even if the conditions weren't met, which could cause other issues with Jaheira's flow.

Fixed Jaheira not returning to her human form once she leaves your party.

If Cazador's bats are too far from the player to join combat, they will now join anyway.

Fixed the dialogue skill checks if you die in combat with the honour guard and are revived by the Emperor in Wyrm's Lookout.

Fixed the AI taking control of Lae'zel and kicking you out of a multiplayer game, with Lae'zel becoming hostile towards the remaining player if they chose to betray Vlaakith and Inquisitor W'wargaz.

Improved Halsin's reactivity to whether or not you've been to Grymforge.

Fixed some incorrect options showing up in dialogue with Halsin about a particular drow couple.

Fixed Orin assuming you ate a particular morsel, even if you didn't.

Fixed a blocker preventing Nightsong from going to Ramazith's Tower, and other issues related to her appearing in the wrong place or not appearing at all.

UI

Made Blue Behir Dice permanently available on all platforms with just the base game.

Fixed the UI seemingly disappearing because the game thinks a character is still in a dialogue, which could happen when going into a dialogue in the middle of combat.

Fixed the Attack button disappearing from the dialogue UI after loading a savegame made during a dialogue.

Cinematics