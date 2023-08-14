Baldur's Gate 3 continues to be a treat, and the freedom of choice that players have also means there are a lot of potential bugs that can happen, ranging from cosmetic to game-breaking. Luckily, the devs over at Larian Studios are hot on the heel for all of these bugs and pushed a lot of bugfixes for Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix #3.
This is already on top of the first few hotfixes that they have pushed. For the details on Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix #2, click here.
Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix #3
Note that some of these may be spoilers.
Crashes and Blockers
- Fixed an issue with spell slots that would prevent you from levelling up while multiclassing.
- Fixed an edge case issue preventing you from initiating a Long Rest.
- Fixed a cross-save issue causing you to get stuck syncing indefinitely, which prevented saving and loading.
- Fixed a crash that would occur when selecting a summon without a hotbar while a deck in the hotbar was maximised.
Multiplayer
- Fixed the Hireling UI from being split in half on each monitor in splitscreen.
- Fixed some visual artefacts appearing on split-screen when using Vulkan.
- Wyll now correctly recognises and confronts Karlach when you speak to him with a Karlach avatar after another avatar has already spoken to him.
Combat
- Fixed reacting strangely to Wild Shaped characters in combat.
- The guards in the Counting House will now continue pursuing you through the vault room.
- Fixed the camera not working correctly in combat with Ansur.
- Fixed a bug that would let you use the Hide action outside of your turn in combat.
- Increased Isobel's AC to restore the intended balance.
- Increased Glitterbeard's HP and Dexterity and gave him the Shield spell.
- If you deal damage to certain Bhaalist lackeys in the Sewers, they will now lose their Unstoppable condition.
- Fixed Haarlep going to the Ethereal Plane on the killing blow and then coming back again.
- Added the NPCs in the drider's convoy to the same combat group.
- Fixed the hag having her illusions occasionally spawn on top of an explosive mine.
- Fixed an issue where gnolls took too much time to react during the start of their turn after their pack leader attacked them.
Character Creation
- Fixed mismatches between colours in Character Creation and in game, mainly affecting horns.
Audio
- When things go south in Crèche Y'llek, the music now goes from mellow to metal.
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue preventing you from talking to Withers in Act 3.
- Companions can now also trigger various tutorial pop-ups.
- Scratch can now find digging spots by himself.
- Fixed a hatch in the Emerald Grove not unlocking after a successful check.
- The Devil's in the Details achievement can now be achieved by all party members, including followers.
- Fixed an issue with crimes that meant you wouldn't get caught committing a crime if another party member had already committed a more severe crime and resolved it peacefully.
- You now consistently get the Bloodless condition the morning after Astarion bites you.
- Fixed a bug allowing you to spam party members' voiced lines near the log where you can recruit Karlach.
- Wyll no longer says you should find and slay Karlach after you've recruited her.
- If Jatlo is still disguised after the shadow curse has been lifted, he will now drop his disguise when attacked.
- Made sure Youth Vis'kiir looks like he's cleaning before you talk to him in Crèche Y'llek.
- Fixed the hatchery and infirmary map markers in Crèche Y'llek.
- Lae'zel will no longer permanently leave the party if you refuse to follow through with Vlaakith's orders.
- Fixed a bug preventing you from using the planecaster in Crèche Y'llek.
- Removed ownership from the portraits of Lohse and Sebille so that taking them is not a crime.
- Increased the bounds of the Inquisitor's room in Crèche Y'llek so that the game doesn't think you've left if you enter one of the side rooms.
- When playing as Shadowheart, telling Astarion about your affiliation with Shar now affects his approval rating.
- Astarion will now be better at remembering whether you've seen his back.
- You can no longer loot the items belonging to the Inquisitor in Crèche Y'llek without consequence.
- Fixed the range indicators on the orthon's quickly ticking mines.
- The dialogue that follows combat with Cazador will now trigger correctly even if you interact with a certain sarcophagus during combat.
- Alfira's lute is no longer invisible while she plays it at camp.
- Fixed the explosion VFX for the toy chest in the barn in Wyrm's Crossing.
- Added a proper name to a note in Sharess' Caress.
- Carrion will now resurrect with full health instead of 0 HP, and you can now reach his jars.
- Interacting with certain rune slates on the nautiloid now correctly triggers the narrator's line.
- Fixed the alarm in the Counting House going off when it shouldn't.
- Orin will now react to Wild Shaped characters in the Temple of Bhaal.
- Added a world label to Orin's body so she's easier to find.
- Removed duplicated furniture in the Elfsong Tavern.
- Made a door in the Elfsong Tavern indestructible.
- Fixed edge cases where characters would not correctly attach to the game grid, causing knock-on issues.
Journal
- Fixed the journal not updating after you meet the pale individuals at Fraygo's Flophouse.
- The journal now updates correctly for the Rescue the Trapped Man quest.
- Dame Guisarme now reacts more accurately to your progress in the Investigate the Murders quest.
- Fixed an inaccurate line in the Help the Hag Survivors quest.
- Fixed a misleading journal update in the Find the Mushroom Picker quest.
- Updated Wyll's map marker to make a quest objective more precise.
- Made it easier to resolve the Wake Up Art Cullagh quest if you follow up with Art.
- Fixed a confusing map marker and added an extra step for clarity in the Find the Nightsong quest.
- Improved the journal entry flow for the Solve the Open Hand Temple Murders quest.
- Fixed the Investigate Cazador's Palace quest not completing if you help Astarion finish what Cazador started.
Flow and Scripting
- Fixed Shadowheart's dialogue on the nautiloid playing twice when playing as Avatar Lae'zel.
- Removed a dialogue option that's no longer relevant when talking to Karlach.
- Made sure you get Astarion's bitey scene at camp if you discover his secret through other means.
- Fixed Astarion mentioning things that haven't happened yet if you romance him early on.
- Fixed Avatar Gale's hunger not progressing if doesn't meet Tara before leaving the nautiloid crash site.
- Fixed an issue that prevented Brakkal from triggering the correct dialogue when he's being released if his goblin guards left with Minthara for the raid.
- Minthara now reacts more appropriately if you kill all the tieflings.
- Removed unnecessary VFX in a dialogue with Raphael at Last Light.
- Fixed Glut saying the wrong line when he reanimates a spore servant.
- Made the dialogue options with Therezzyn more relevant if you've already been to the hatchery.
- Fixed a bug causing the wrong dialogue to play when speaking to the Reconstituted Duellist if you haven't met him before.
- Fixed the same dialogue option appearing twice when interacting with the Mirror of Loss.
- Kled will now play the correct dialogues in Old Garlow's Place.
- Made sure Lakrissa and Alfira don't appear in the Elfsong Tavern if you didn't save them.
- Fixed a line about Lorroakan appearing in a dialogue at camp if you haven't met him yet.
- You can no longer ask Isobel the same question about Ketheric on two separate occasions.
- Fixed some wrong lines playing when you reach a late stage of the game.
- Fixed Toobin thinking you have a runepowder bomb when you don't.
- Mizora no longer disappears from the game after you resolve the Iron Throne situation.
- After Mizora pops up at the Iron Throne, she will now be back at camp instead of disappearing.
- Wyll no longer talks about his father as if he's not there anymore if his father was saved.
- Fixed Havkelaag accepting the gith egg via dialogue when he doesn't have enough gold for it, and made it impossible to pickpocket back if you sold it to him.
- Korrilla is now better at recognising how you responded to Raphael's deal.
- Swapped two couples in the Elfsong Tavern so that they sit at the right tables.
- Fixed Jaheira becoming a follower in Moonrise even if the conditions weren't met, which could cause other issues with Jaheira's flow.
- Fixed Jaheira not returning to her human form once she leaves your party.
- If Cazador's bats are too far from the player to join combat, they will now join anyway.
- Fixed the dialogue skill checks if you die in combat with the honour guard and are revived by the Emperor in Wyrm's Lookout.
- Fixed the AI taking control of Lae'zel and kicking you out of a multiplayer game, with Lae'zel becoming hostile towards the remaining player if they chose to betray Vlaakith and Inquisitor W'wargaz.
- Improved Halsin's reactivity to whether or not you've been to Grymforge.
- Fixed some incorrect options showing up in dialogue with Halsin about a particular drow couple.
- Fixed Orin assuming you ate a particular morsel, even if you didn't.
- Fixed a blocker preventing Nightsong from going to Ramazith's Tower, and other issues related to her appearing in the wrong place or not appearing at all.
UI
- Made Blue Behir Dice permanently available on all platforms with just the base game.
- Fixed the UI seemingly disappearing because the game thinks a character is still in a dialogue, which could happen when going into a dialogue in the middle of combat.
- Fixed the Attack button disappearing from the dialogue UI after loading a savegame made during a dialogue.
Cinematics
- Made sure that you get a certain dialogue with Voss at camp.
- Fixed a repeating dialogue when talking to Gale while Wild Shaped.
- Fixed Astarion repeating information about his master if you speak to him twice in a row.
- Fixed Astarion oversharing about his master a little too early.
- Fixed a leg twitch in a conversation between Shadowheart and a certain dame.
- Moved the Dark Urge to a different pod on the nautiloid to prevent the wrong dialogue from playing.
- Fixed Astarion's knife not being held against dragonborn throats correctly during his recruitment dialogue at the beach.
- Made general improvements to a dialogue at camp with Astarion.
- Added a missing animation for Karlach in Astarion's recruitment dialogue.
- Gale's head now rests correctly on his bedroll pillow.
- Cleaned up pops and mocap issues in the dialogue where Gale teaches you a spell.
- Fixed Gale's arms clipping with his thigh.
- Fixed where characters are looking and facing in the dialogue where Gale reveals his history.
- Fixed Wyll's head jitters and strange turns during his recruitment dialogue.
- Made general improvements to cameras, facial reactions, and movements in a dialogue at camp with Wyll.
- Cleaned up the mocap in the scene where Lae'zel is suspended in a cage.
- Tall characters' hands no longer clip with their face when interacting with Karlach in a romantic moment.
- Adjusted Edowin's pose in the dialogue with him and his siblings in the forest.
- Fixed a corpse in the Goblin Camp from standing back up when you use Speak with Dead on it.
- Tweaked the cameras and facial expressions in the dialogue with Halsin during the celebration at camp.
- Fixed clipping with a statue in a camp dialogue at night with Gale.
- Fixed animation issues if you turn down Gale in the dialogue where he teaches you a spell.
- Adjusted some hand positions when interacting with the console on the nautiloid.
- Shadowheart is now sitting in a better pose when fiddling with her mysterious artefact during her camp scene.
- Fixed emotions and facial expressions in dialogues with Shadowheart, Omotola, and Minthara.
- Fixed a camera shot when talking to the mind flayer on the beach.
- Fixed an irrelevant line playing in a camp dialogue with Shadowheart.
- Fixed dragonborn players turning in the wrong direction after Astarion's bitey scene at camp.
- Fixed Roland and Lia looking in the wrong direction in their dialogue in the Emerald Grove.
- Fixed a camera issue in a dialogue with Silfy in the Emerald Grove.
- Fixed characters' legs clipping into the ground when looking through the telescope in the Emerald Grove.
- Fixed some mocap-related pops in a dialogue with Cerys in the Emerald Grove.
- Fixed a pop for one of the ogres in the Blighted Village.
- Fixed some camera issues and removed a ring from the background in the dialogue where Crusher asks you to kiss his foot.
- Improved facial expressions, camera shots and other issues in Shadowheart's recruitment dialogue at the Goblin Camp.
- Fixed a twisting forearm in a dialogue between Lae'zel and Voss at camp.
- Fixed characters clipping into each other when they're feeling ill at camp.
- Characters now appear correctly in the dialogue with the bugbear in the forest. The ogre's weapon is also now hidden.
- Fixed the camera clipping into the ground when speaking with your Dream Visitor at camp.
- Cleaned up the animations when Sceleritas Fel tells the Dark Urge to commit a certain misdeed.
- Fixed halflings' thumbs clipping through the Soul Coin when speaking to Nadira.
- Made general improvements to cameras, facial expressions, and animations for a romance dialogue with Wyll.
- Fixed some camera issues in the dialogue with Oskar in the Zhent hideout.
- Lae'zel is no longer invisible during Shadowheart's recruitment dialogue by the Chapel.
- Cleaned up some mocap and made general improvements in the dialogue with Glut.
- Removed an incorrect animation during the dialogue with The Necromancy of Thay.
- Fixed a minor clip when speaking to Sovereign Spaw in the Underdark.
- Fixed feet not making contact with the ground when using Feather Fall to leap into the Underdark.
- Fixed an animation issue when exchanging noblestalk with Derryth in the Underdark.
- Fixed a head pop in the scene on the raft in the Underdark.
- Fixed Lae'zel's crossed eyes in the dialogue with Lady Esther near Rosymorn Monastery.
- Fixed a couple of lines related to Zorru and Crèche Y'llek playing at the wrong moment.
- Fixed the position of characters' feet to prevent clipping, and moved Lae'zel to prevent her looking the wrong way in Crèche Y'llek.
- Added fade-ins and -outs and tweaked the facial expressions in the dialogue with Kansif in the Shadow-Cursed Lands.
- Hid a goblin floating in the background when talking to the drider in the Shadow-Cursed Lands.
- Fixed paddle hands in the scene where Harpers ambush the drider's convoy in the Shadow-Cursed Lands.
- Fixed the drider jittering and cameras looking the wrong way when you examine the Harpers' bodies after the ambush in the Shadow-Cursed Lands.
- Fixed some animations and camera issues in the dialogue with Harper Skywin in the Shadow-Cursed Lands.
- Fixed one of Jaheira's lines getting cut off in the dialogue with her at Last Light.
- Fixed the timing of Marcus' wing flap animation when he flies away from Last Light.
- Fixed a dagger appearing beneath the Strange Ox at Last Light if you use Speak with Animals on it.
- Fixed Jaheira looking like she sinks into the ground on certain lines.
- Fixed a barrel clipping with Thisobald Thorm's pipes.
- Thisobald Thorm's tubes no longer twitch and twist.
- Fixed head angles and pops in a dialogue with Araj and Astarion at Moonrise.
- Fixed camera and character placement issues in a dialogue with Jaheira at Moonrise.
- Fixed some camera angles in a dialogue with Araj at Moonrise.
- Fixed the lipsyncing for a rat in the Gauntlet of Shar.
- Made sure large characters don't block or clip into Shadowheart when you arrive in the Shadowfell.
- Fixed clipping in a shot in the Colony with the three Chosen.
- The camera will no longer try to show a shot of Minsc if he isn't present in the Temple of Bhaal.
- Removed certain pale individuals from the background of a camp dialogue.
- Fixed a duplicate line in dialogue with Gortash in Wyrm's Crossing.
- Cleaned up the animations for Izzy, the girl trying to sneak into the circus.
- Fixed hirelings clipping into whoever's talking in the dialogue with Zethino in the circus.
- Fixed character placement and clipping issues in a camp scene at the Elfsong Tavern.
- Cleaned up the mocap in the dialogue with Allandra Grey in the Water Queen's House.
- Fixed the pacing of how a certain character in the House of Grief is revealed.
- Fixed where companions and Shadowheart are looking when meeting a particular character in the House of Grief.
- Fixed some facial expressions and camera issues in the dialogue that plays after Gortash is defeated.
- Fixed several snaps and twitches in the dialogue with the pale individuals at Fraygo's Flophouse.
- Improved the facial expressions and timing when talking to Lady Flux in the Guildhall.
- Fixed an issue with where characters are looking in the dialogue with Aradin at Sorcerous Sundries.
- Fixed the wrong animation being used when closing a sarcophagus in Cazador's palace.
- Added new camera shots in a romance dialogue with Halsin and in dialogues in the Stormshore Tabernacle.
- Fixed Sarevok looking like he floats upwards at the Tribunal.
- Made sure the chains are no longer there after you free Valeria.
- Fixed an animation to avoid clipping for halflings male when they hold the Helm of Balduran.
- Fixed Orin and her victim being invisible when you enter the Temple of Bhaal.
- Fixed Astarion jittering in a dialogue by a particular pool.
- Made sure characters don't stay in their Wild Shape in an endgame cinematic dialogue.
- Fixed excessive neck twisting in an endgame dialogue.
- Fixed some mocap-related pops in an endgame dialogue with Wyll.
- Fixed an issue in one of Karlach's final dialogues, causing it to end too early.
- The Emperor is no longer missing from one of the endgame cinematics.
- Fixed a line being cut off in a game over dialogue.
- Fixed some issues with Wyll's mocap in an endgame dialogue.
- Fixed pops in an endgame dialogue with Gale.
- Fixed an issue preventing one of Karlach's final scenes from triggering and made sure she's wearing her camp clothing in romance dialogues.
- Fixed the wrong characters appearing in a cinematic shot near the end of the game.