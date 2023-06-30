In a surprising turn of events, the release date for Baldur's Gate 3 was both advanced on PC and delayed on PlayStation 5.

Baldur's Gate has been around since October 2020 as an Early Access title. In the three years since then, the developers have been working hard to add new features, fix issues with the game, and more. As such, when players found out that the full game would come out on August 31, 2023, everyone was very much excited about the game. However, in a surprising turn of events, this doesn't seem to be the case anymore.

Larian Studios, the developers behind the game, recently posted a Community Update on Steam. Alongside various game updates, they also gave players an update about the game's release date. Rather than being either delayed or advanced, the release date for Baldur's Gate 3 seems to be doing both. According to them, the game would come out on August 3, 2023, on PC via Steam, GOG, and GeForce Now. The PlayStation 5 release, on the other hand, will be on September 6, 2023.

They didn't mention exactly why the game would release early on PC. All they said was that the game would come out “at a time where you'll have more time to play it.” Although they did not explicitly state it, it's highly likely that they did this in order to come out before Starfield does. Starfield, which has a release date of September 6, 2023, would be coming out only a week after Baldur's Gate 3's original release date. As such, it's likely the developers wanted players to play this game more before they will likely switch over to Starfield.

As for the PlayStation 5 release date delay, the developers mentioned that it was because they were “targeting 60 frames-per-second”, and that they were “close to achieving that on the platform.” However, they “need a bit more extra time.” According to them, they “don't want to compromise on quality”, and that “it would be a shame to downscale to 30fps or make other compromises to hit an arbitrary date.” The only sad part about this is that now, the PlayStation 5 version will come out on the same day as Starfield. However, they won't have to worry as much. This is thanks to Starfield being an Xbox exclusive.

Of course, that's not everything that the post covered. The community post also talked about the new features coming to the game on release, including new races and subraces, classes and subclasses, and more. We will be going over everything coming to Baldur's Gate 3 in a future article. As a sneak peek, you can expect the game to have 11 races with 28 subraces spread out between 8 of them, as well as 12 classes, with 46 subclasses spread out between all of them. Players will have no shortage of choices when it comes to character creation in this game.

Additionally, they mentioned that there will be a Panel From Hell: Release Showcase on July 7, 2023. There, they will be talking about everything that will be coming to the game on its full release. Players can watch the Panel From Hell: Release Showcase on Steam, the official Larian Studios Twitch Channel, and their YouTube channel. A countdown timer is available on their website.

That's all the information we have about Baldur's Gate 3's release date getting advanced and delayed at the same time. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.