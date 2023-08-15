Baldur's Gate 3 has done the unthinkable, setting a gold standard for future role-playing games, and even video games in general. Not only that but they managed to make a Dungeons & Dragons game that actually does feel like I'm playing Dungeons & Dragons. Here is what critics have to say about Baldur's Gate 3, including their reviews and scores for the game.

Baldur's Gate 3 Review Scores: 97 on Metacritic

Baldur's Gate 3 is the latest installment in the Baldur's Gate franchise. It is currently available on PC via Steam and GOG, with a PlayStation 5 release coming in September.

Metacritic aggregated reviews for the game on PC. As of this article, the game has 31 total reviews, all of which were positive. Metacritic even announced that is now the #1 Best-Reviewed PC Game of All Time, beating out the previous top game: Disco Elysium: The Final Cut.

Attack of the Fanboy gave the game a perfect score. They called it a “defining RPG that masterfully blends all that's brilliant about D&D into an equally convenient and engaging video game best suited for four wide-eyed adventurers.” The reviewer even goes as far as to say that they “absolutely love the game”, saying that “the more progress [they] make, the more hooked [they] become.

RPG Site also gave the game a perfect 100. They said that the game is “a full-fledged, fully fleshed-out, absolutely massive title with lofty production values across the board.” They even compared it to modern AAA games, saying that the game “serves as a fine reminder that the genre doesn’t need to transform, no matter what some publishers may believe – it just needs to adapt, to evolve, and to boldly present a compelling and cohesive vision all its own.”

Hardcore Gamer gave the game yet another perfect 100 score, commenting that the game “had extremely high expectations set for it and has exceeded them.” For them, the game is a “continued evolution of what CRPGs are capable of achieving, building upon the legacy of the original Baldur’s Gate games mixed with some of the more contemporary gameplay elements found in Larian’s more recent games.” In fact, they consider it a contender for Game of the Year “in a year with many exciting titles.” They ended it by saying that this game is “one of those rare games that’s nearly flawless in its execution and should be experienced by every RPG fan.”

The Guardian gave the game a perfect 100 score, saying that it is a “towering landmark of an RPG.” They also described it as “bustling with life, brimming with scope, and bursting with imagination.” NME also gave it a score of 100, saying that “Larian’s latest role-playing spectacle boasts unmatched worldbuilding, freedom, and scale.” They even went as far as to say that “the scope of Baldur’s Gate 3 should be impossible – but time and time again, it proves there’s no such thing.”

Gamers Heroes gave the game yet another score of 100, simply stating that the game is “nothing short of a masterpiece.” In their review, they said that “the story is incredible, the world gorgeous and immersive, voice-over and writing of the highest quality, an amazing soundtrack, everything comes together in near perfect harmony.” They went as far as to say that Baldur's Gate 3 is “not only the best RPG of the year, it’s the RPG of a generation.”

But Why Tho? gave the game a slightly lower score of 95, saying that the game “deserves the title of Game of the Year, plain and simple.” The reviewer said that it's “a challenge to tear myself away from the captivating narrative [they've] woven” after playing the game for “around 100 hours.” They even brought up the game's Early Access period. According to them: “Both my impressions from the early access phase and my time with the full release have remained consistent: the game is a masterpiece.”

MGG gave the game a score of 90, calling it “a new monument to role-playing.” They said that the game “never ceases to impress, both in terms of its high-quality production and its incredible richness on every level.” However, what seems to be the thing they loved the most about the game was the game's “sheer range of possibilities on offer, almost unheard of for a game of this scale and complexity.” They even said that the game “has almost everything it takes to become a new absolute reference in the genre”.

Game Rant also gave the game a score of 90. They said that the game “has heart, it has style, and it has the multi-year effort of a studio that obviously loves its source material.” They praised Larian Studio, saying that the “mind-blowing size of the game itself and everything contained within” is a testament to the development studio's “craft and commitment to bringing something incredible to the gaming public.”

We Got This Covered also gave the game a score of 90, saying that the game is “an excellent follow-up to its decades-old predecessor”. They go as far as to say that Baldur's Gate 3 “sets a new gold standard for RPGs in the modern age.” Granted, they mentioned that the game “has its fair share of buggy problems.” However, the game's “vibrant world, intriguing storytelling, and captivating gameplay more than make up for its shortcomings.”

Is Baldur's Gate 3 worth it?

Judging form the various positive critic reviews and scores, as well as what I've experienced from the game itself, Baldur's Gate 3 is most definitely worth it. Although it might take a while to get used to how things work, as well as how difficult the early game may be, the game is still quite an experience. It's difficult to place into words just how good the game is, so my advice is to just try the game out for yourself.

That's all for our look at Baldur's Gate 3, the reviews of critics, as well as their scores. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.