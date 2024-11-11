ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Ball State Cardinals (3-6, 2-3 MAC) are on the road to take on the Buffalo Bulls (5-4, 3-2 MAC) Tuesday night. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Ball State-Buffalo prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Ball State-Buffalo Last Game – Matchup History

This is the first meeting between these two teams since 2021. In that game, Ball State won 20-3.

Overall Series: Ball State leads the series 11-2 against Buffalo

Here are the Ball State-Buffalo College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Ball State-Buffalo Odds

Ball State: +6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +180

Buffalo: -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 53.5 (-112)

Under: 53.5 (-108)

How to Watch Ball State vs. Buffalo

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: CBSSN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Ball State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ball State has a great chance to make some stops on defense Tuesday night. Buffalo gains the third-fewest yards, and scores the fourth-fewest points per game in the MAC. This is mainly because Buffalo really struggles in the passing game. Buffalo has thrown for the second-fewest yards per game, and they have the second-lowest completion percentage. As long as Ball State continues to make Buffalo struggle in the pass game, the Cardinals will be able to win.

Ball State should be able to pass the ball well. Buffalo has allowed teams to pass for 255.4 yards per game against them, and 16 touchdowns. Along with that, the Bulls do not get to the quarterback a whole lot. They have just 16 sacks on the season. Kadin Semonza has done alright this season, and he has been really good in MAC play. If he can continue to be good in conference, Ball State will win.

Buffalo has given up a lot of points over the last three games. They have played Akron, Ohio, and Western Michigan, and they have not been able to make many stops. In those three games, Buffalo has allowed 41.7 points per game. Over the last five games, Buffalo has allowed 37.4 points per game. Ball State should be able to do some scoring on Tuesday, which will help them win the game.

Why Buffalo Could Cover The Spread/Win

There is a lot to like about Buffalo in this game. Firstly, Ball State really struggles on defense. They have allowed the second-most yards per game, second-most points, and they really struggle against the pass. Ball State has allowed the most pass yards per game in the MAC, and 27 passing touchdowns, which is also the most in the conference. Along with that, Ball State has just five interceptions. Their coverage is not good, and that will not change against Buffalo.

C.J Ogbonna is the quarterback for the Bulls, and he has taken really good care of the ball. Ogbonna has thrown just two interceptions, but also has just 10 touchdowns. He has rushed for four touchdowns, but as mentioned, most of the damage should be done through the air. If he can be just a little better through the air, Buffalo will be able to win this game.

Ball State has struggled against the run, as well. They allow 5.4 yards per carry, and 17 touchdowns on the ground. Buffalo wants to run the ball, and they should be able to move the ball pretty well on the ground. Yes, damage will be done through the air, but the ground game has a chance to be really strong, as well. As long as Buffalo can be good in just one part of their offense, they will win.

Final Ball State-Buffalo Prediction & Pick

Ball State's defense can not be trusted, and especially not on the road. I am going to take Buffalo to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Ball State-Buffalo Prediction & Pick: Buffalo -6.5 (-112)