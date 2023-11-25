While Nicolas Hoult is easily visible in the newest image of Robert Eggers' Nosferatu, it is Skarsgard's Count Orlock who demands attention.

Robert Eggers and Focus Features have slowly started offering audiences first looks at the director's upcoming remake of Nosferatu, and the latest provides a haunting tease at Bill Skarsgard as the film's vampire.

The newest image for Eggers' upcoming remake offered a first look at Nicholas Hoult's Thomas Hutter, the husband of Lily-Rose Depp's Ellen Hutter who has found herself as the focus of the vampiric Count Orlock's attention. However, it is the tease of Skarsgard's Orlock that stands out in the image, with the vampire visible but blurred in the foreground as Hoult's Hutter looks at him in fear.

Despite being well out of focus, the image further hints at how closely Orlock's appearance in the remake will be to the original 1922 film. Skarsgard's pointed ears, bald head, and large jacket collar can be made out through the blurriness, which only adds to the tease of his inhumanly-long fingers teased in the film's first image of Depp's Ellen Hutter.

Eggers has also teased the kind of scares horror fans can except to see in his latest film and had plenty of praise for the work Skarsgard brought to it.

“Yeah, it’s a scary film. It’s a horror movie,” Eggers told Empire Magazine. “It’s a Gothic horror movie. I’ll say that Bill has so transformed, I’m fearful that he might not get the credit that he deserves because he’s just… he’s not there.”

The Nosferatu remake was originally announced in 2015 with Eggers tapped to direct after completing work on his directorial debut, The Witch. The remake, however, would get pushed back further while Eggers would focus his attention on directing 2019's The Lighthouse and 2022's The Northman.

Eggers attention shifted back to Nosferatu following the release of The Northman as the director focused the rest of his 2022 on the remake's production, which finished filming in May 2023.

Nosferatu is reportedly set for a 2024 release, though a specific date has not been announced.