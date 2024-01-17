There can be only one... but we can add another.

Chad Stahelski isn't just getting Highlander as his next project, but his new deal with Lionsgate places him on the helm of both the John Wick and Highlander franchises, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new Highlander film stars former Superman and Witcher, Henry Cavill. The new movie will be a reimagining of the 1986 film which starred Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery and Clancy Brown. Connery played Ramirez's who trained Connor and introduced him to the world of the immortals fighting for The Prize. Brown played the murderous warrior Kurgan who almost killed Connor and kickstarted his immortality.

Chad Stahelski blends the world of action and fantasy; the old and the new

The pact with Lionsgate announced Jan. 16 gives Stahelski major oversight on the two franchises. John Wick has had four films and a spinoff on the small screen with The Continental. There are other upcoming projects for both film and TV/streaming. (add more)

Outgoing Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Joe Drake and MPG chair Adam Fogelson said in a statement, “This deal expands on the great creative relationship we already have in place on John Wick and extends it to our Highlander franchise.”

“From the outset, Chad has been the creative force defining the world of Wick; as we continue to think about the future for that world, we want Chad, working together with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road, as our stewards guiding us and strategizing together at every step. This deal makes it official, and we look forward to his steady hand and creative input not just on the film he is making, but other stories that arise from it. He is a true visionary, and we are thrilled to have him in our corner,” the statement continued.

Stahelski said, “I am pleased to be able to grow my relationship with Lionsgate in this new oversight role for the John Wick universe and its further expansion.”

“John Wick is so close to my heart and to be able to continue shepherding it will be a blast for me. I’m so happy to also be launching another franchise with Highlander, a world that is so rich with engaging stories to be told,” he added.

The Keanu Reeves-led John Wick franchise, and Stahelski's 87Eleven Entertainment, have earned praise for having reinvented the action movie genre. The latest John Wick film is the franchise's highest grossing with $440 million worldwide. It was also nominated for a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture.

Highlander 101

Highlander is originally a British film and television franchise. It was created by American screenwriter Gregory Widen. The franchise began with the 1986 film which starred Christopher Lambert as Connor MacLeod, the titular Highlander. To date, there are four Highlander movies, one made-for-TV film and two live-action television series. The franchise also includes an animated TV series, an anime movie, a flash animation series as well as original novels and comic books.

Connor MacLeod was born in Glenfinnan, in the Scottish Highlands, in the 16th century. He is one of several immortals empowered by the Quickening. While he and the others are effectively immortal, they can be killed if they are beheaded. Over time, the franchise introduced other immortal members of the MacLeod clan such as Duncan, Quentin and Colin. They each existed in their own timelines.

On TV, Highlander: The Series aired from 1992 to 1998, with six seasons. It starred Adrian Paul as Duncan MacLeod, Connor's immortal kinsman born decades after him. A recurring immortal thief and Duncan's former lover, Amanda (Elizabeth Gracen), as well as the oldest immortal Methos (Peter Wingfiled) had their own spinoff shows both with one season: Highlander: The Raven and The Methos Chronicles, respectively.

If you grew up in the '90s (and allowed to watch “violent” TV shows), one iconic opening monologue starts with this: I am Duncan MacLeod, born four hundred years ago in the Highlands of Scotland. I am Immortal and I am not alone. For centuries we've waited for the time of the Gathering, when the stroke of a sword and a fall of a head will release the power of the Quickening. In the end, there can be only one.

Personally, while I love that Cavill is playing the Highlander in the movies, I'd love it even more if it's also a series. That way, Stahelski will have more time to explore Connor and the other immortals. I would never say no to spinoffs as well.